Guantanamo Naval Base Ordered To ‘Shelter in Place’ During Hurricane Irma

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kegan E. Kay

Military personnel stationed at Guantanamo Naval Base in Cuba have been ordered to shelter in place during Hurricane Irma as the U.S. Navy base braces for the Category 5 storm.

The base, often referred to as Gitmo, is located on the southeastern island of Cuba just 400 miles south of Miami. A hurricane warning is in effect for Cuba.

Land interaction, possibly with Cuba, will dictate Florida's impacts. Hurricane preps ongoing in SFL. Live on 9 now. pic.twitter.com/csUqVHWM63 — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) September 5, 2017

Navy officials sent out a notice on Tuesday that the base is at Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness Level 3, warning that “destructive winds are possible within 48 hours.”

Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is now at Condition of Readiness III (COR 3) in preparation for Hurricane Irma. Destructive winds are expected within 48 hours. At this time, continue general operations, while also ensuring you are prepared by securing outdoor furniture and equipment and preparing to shelter. Continue to monitor 102.1/103.1 FM for updates.

Non-essential facilities have been closed but evacuations are not planned at this time, according to the Miami Herald.

JUST IN: @USNavy says no #Irma evacuations planned from the Guantanamo Bay base; 5,000-plus residents to "shelter in place." @MiamiHerald — Carol Rosenberg (@carolrosenberg) September 5, 2017

There are more than 5,000 personnel and their family members on the base, according to the Defense Department.

The base houses a detention center for suspects in the so-called “War on Terror.” There are 41 detainees being held at Guantanamo as of January, according to the Defense Department.