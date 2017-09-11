‘Hooten & the Lady’ Renewed or Cancelled: Will Hooten and Alex Return for Season 2?

Youtube

Tonight is the season 1 finale of Hooten & The Lady and fans are itching to find out if the show will be renewed for a second season.

It was recently announced that the series will not be returning for season 2.

The Wrap announced the news on August 2, with channel president Mark Pedowitz saying, “We are pleased with the total viewing audience… We wish the 18-49 ratings were better.” Pedowitz added, “We were informed by the British yesterday that they were not planning to go forward with a Season 2.”

Season 1 of the series averaged a .20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 937,000 viewers. Comparatively, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, another CW series, averaged a .39 in the 18-49 demo and 1.558 million viewers.

Tonight, Alex will put her wedding at risk when she follows Hooten to a Caribbean island in search of a secret treasure.

Initial reviews of the series described it as feeling somewhat “predictable” at times. In a July 12 review, Variety said, “If Hooten & the Lady feels somewhat predictable at times, that’s because it is. That’s not a knock on the series, though, because it knows it. In fact, that’s a major part of its appeal.” The New York Times had little to say about the show from the get-go, writing, “The real problem, in the pilot, at least, is how dutifully the show executes its Saturday-matinee exploits (despite some impressive stunt work). Ms. Lovibond (“Elementary”) and Mr. Landes have an amiable rapport that could keep you coming back, but they’re not going to make anyone forget Harrison Ford and Karen Allen. “Hooten & the Lady” tries for madcap adventure but settles for mild charm.”

As for the status of other CW shows: Arrow has been renewed thru season 6 which will debut in October, Beauty and the Beast has been cancelled, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has been renewed and will premiere on October 13, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has been renewed and will debut October 10, and The Flash, iZombie, and Jane the Virgin have been renewed.