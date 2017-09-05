How Hurricane Irma Impacts Disney Cruise Line Vacations

Getty

Hurricane Irma is now a Category 5 storm moving through the Caribbean, a popular destination for cruise ships. This means that your Disney Cruise Line trip will likely be impacted. In fact, two cruises in progress have already been altered because of the storm. Disney has not announced if upcoming cruises have been cancelled yet.

A new 2:00 p.m. AST public advisory from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Hurricane Center reports that the storm is now 180 miles east of Antigua and 185 miles east-southeast of Barbuda. It has reached maximum sustained winds of 185 mph and is moving west at 14 mph.

Thanks to the storm, two Disney Cruise Line intermediaries have been altered. According to Disney Cruise Line Blog, the four-day Bahamanian Cruise aboard the Disney Dream that began on September 4 is visiting Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, on Tuesday and will visit Nassau on Wednesday. The ship will spend a day at sea before arriving at Port Canaveral on Friday.

the DCLBlog also reports that the seven-day Western Caribbean cruise aboard the Disney Fantasy has changed its schedule. That cruise started on Saturday, September 2 at Port Canaveral. On Monday, the cruise went to Falmouth, Jamaica before heading to Grand Cayman on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Fantasy will visit Cozumel.

The Disney Cruise Line has not announced what its plans are for other upcoming cruises. One is scheduled to leave on the Disney Dream on Friday, September 8 from Port Canaveral. The Disney Dream will leave again from Port Canaveral on Monday, September 11. The latest NOAA map shows the outer bands of Irma reaching South Florida by Sunday, September 10.

According to the Disney Cruise Line site, they will update ticketholders on cancelled cruises on its website or for itinerary changes on its Disney Cruise Line Navigator app. Here’s the policy from the site: