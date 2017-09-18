How strong is Hurricane Maria?

National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Maria is currently a category 3 hurricane, and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects it to continue to strengthen as it moves across the Caribbean.

Late Sunday afternoon, the NHC upgraded Maria from a tropical storm to a category 1 hurricane.

Hurricane #Maria Advisory 6: Maria Becomes a Hurricane. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 17, 2017

By 11 a.m. Monday morning, the NHC announced that Maria had “rapidly intensifie[d] into a major hurricane,” reaching category 3 wind speeds of up to 120 mph.

Hurricane #Maria Advisory 9: Maria Rapidly Intensifies Into a Major Hurricane. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 18, 2017

“Additional rapid-strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Maria is expected to be a dangerous major hurricane as it moves through the Leeward Islands and the northeastern Caribbean sea,” the NHC advisory continued.

Hurricane warnings are in place across the Leeward Islands, where the storm has already begun to make landfall. The NHC predicts that Maria will hit Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands by Tuesday evening.

The Caribbean islands are still recovering from the devastation wrought by category 5 superstorm Hurricane Irma, which passed through the region two weeks prior before making landfall in Florida.

Current forecasts predict that the islands will bear the brunt of Maria’s winds; the storm is currently expected to dissipate before reaching the U.S. coast.

The NHC has issued warnings about storm surges of up to 9 feet in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and said that some isolated areas affected by the storm may receive up to 25 inches of rainfall.