How To Get Free Breakfast at Chick-fil-A in September

Photo Courtesy of Chick-fil-A

Want to score a free breakfast at Chick-fil-A? The Atlanta-based fast food chain is offering a free breakfast entree during the month of September to customers who download their mobile app, Chick-fil-A One.

“Treating customers to breakfast is our way of thanking them for dining with us, and is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the benefits of using our mobile app, Chick-fil-A One,” Michael Lage, senior manager of digital experience for Chick-fil-A, said in a press release.

Chick-fil-A Mobile App Users, Get Ready for Free Breakfast in September https://t.co/8b20HN3n7Y pic.twitter.com/CQFddwFCTz — Chick-fil-A News (@ChickfilANews) September 1, 2017

“Ordering on the app allows you to bypass the line at the front counter, and the app saves your favorite customized meals so they can be easily reordered,” Lage said.

Chick-fil-A is also using its app to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. The company is asking customers to donate to the American Red Cross through the Chick-fil-A One mobile app. In return, the Chick-fil-A Foundation match each dollar up to $500,000.

Chick-fil-A has more than 2,200 restaurants in 46 states and Washington, D.C. Just remember, the fast food chain is closed on Sundays.