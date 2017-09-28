Hugh Hefner’s Brother Keith: Is Hefner’s Only Sibling Still Alive?

This morning, my dear brother and best friend passed away. I love you, Keith. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Xm5hHuZ04M — Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) April 8, 2016

Hugh Hefner has died at the age of 91, and that has some people wondering about his brother, Keith.

Is Keith Hefner, Hugh Hefner’s only sibling, still alive?

The answer is no. Keith Hefner died in April 2016 at the age of 87, according to People Magazine.

Love this pic of us. A brother in law & a husband that I genuinely love and care very much! #grateful 🙏🏽 #tbt pic.twitter.com/KmI58OjUd8 — Caya Hefner (@cayahefner) April 7, 2016

When Keith died, Hugh Hefner shared a photo of his brother on Twitter that was captioned, “This morning, my dear brother and best friend passed away. I love you, Keith. Rest in peace.”

Keith Hefner worked at Playboy as a recruiter and executive, reported People. Some fans remember Keith from reality television. “Keith was often featured on E!’s popular reality show chronicling Hugh’s life at the Playboy Mansion, The Girls Next Door, which ran from 2005 to 2010 starring Kendra Wilkinson, Holly Madison, and Bridget Marquardt,” People Magazine reported. He was married to model Caya Hefner.

You've given me so much love and support!! I'm forever grateful 🙏🏽 love you Keith.. Love –

Caya 💋 pic.twitter.com/8lQ7QCAAD3 — Caya Hefner (@cayahefner) March 21, 2016

According to TMZ, Keith Hefner was “widely credited with inventing the Bunny Dip … the sexy move servers used to deliver drinks at Playboy Clubs.” He had been battling cancer before his death, TMZ reported. He was Hugh Hefner’s younger brother.

According to Biography.com, “Hugh Marston Hefner, born on April 9, 1926, in Chicago, Illinois, was the eldest of two sons born to Grace and Glenn Hefner, who were strict Methodists.” According to Hefner’s mother’s obituary, “Hugh was born on April 9, 1926, and his brother, Keith, in 1929.”

Playboy confirmed that Hefner had died in a press release on September 27. “Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones. He was 91 years old,” the press release said.

“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom. He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston and all of us at Playboy Enterprises,” said Cooper Hefner, Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises and Hefner’s son, according to the release.

The release noted that Hugh Hefner was survived by “his wife Crystal, four grown children, Christie, who served as CEO of Playboy Enterprise for more than 20 years, David, Marston and Cooper, who currently serves as Chief Creative Officer at the company.” No grandchildren were listed. Hefner’s mother’s obit also did not list any great-grandchildren.