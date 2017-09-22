WATCH: Male Suspect Shot by Officer Outside 7/11 Store in Huntington Beach

Twitter

The moment a male suspect believed to be involved in the robbery of a 7/11 convenience store in Huntington Beach, California was shot by a law enforcement officer was captured in a chilling witness video.

In the video posted to Twitter on Friday, an officer is seen with his gun drawn and pointed at a male dressed in all black outside the 7/11. The suspect appears to be wielding something in his right hand as he stumbles on a curb and stands up.

Suddenly, the officer shoots the unidentified man, firing at least seven shots. The suspect appears to hesitate before falling backward and to the ground. As he lays immobile on the ground, the officer grabs his radio and calls for assistance while monitoring the suspect.

Watch the video posted to Twitter below, but be warned that it contains graphic and disturbing content.

Huntington Beach Police Information Officer Angela Bennett said to Heavy that the incident occurred during the morning hours at the 7/11 in the 6000 block of Edinger Avenue. She said the suspect got into an “altercation” with the responding officer before the shooting occurred, and the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

“At about 9:30 this morning an officer contacted a male outside the 7/11 at Springdale Road and Edinger and an altercation ensued,” Bennett said. “An officer-involved shooting followed, and we’re in our early stages of investigation to determine the details.”

The altercation with the officer can be seen in another video posted to Twitter by the same user. In it, the officer appears to have the suspect pinned to the ground. The suspect is seen struggling with the officer when he grabs at his waist and takes an unknown item out of his belt. The suspect is able to get away from the officer, who brandishes his weapon.

The social media user who captured the video said the suspect grabbed the officer’s “clip,” though Bennett didn’t confirm that.

A reported witness near the scene said on social media that the officer tased and then shot the suspect, who was “holding a girl hostage” and then “tried running.”

yes he was holding a girl hostage at first and tried running — natalie (@nataliemarss) September 22, 2017

The shooting occurred nearby Marina High School, and it was placed on lockdown due as a precaution to its proximity of the incident.