When Will Hurricane Irma Hit Atlanta, Georgia?

National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys on Sunday morning as a Category 4 storm. It’s now heading up the west coast of Florida and will continue churning into parts of Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina.

The hurricane is expected to hit Atlanta by Monday morning, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The eye of Irma should move over the Lower Florida Keys shortly, and then move near or over the west coast of the Florida Peninsula later today through tonight. Irma should then move inland over northern Florida and southwestern Georgia Monday afternoon.

Maximum sustained winds are currently 130 miles per hour and Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the eye of the storm and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 miles.

#Irma is expected to impact Atlanta on Monday morning w/ wind gusts up to 40-50 mph & heavy rain. Here's how to prepare: @ATLPreparedness pic.twitter.com/qgvjYXatmS — City of Atlanta, GA (@Cityofatlanta) September 9, 2017

Rainfall could reach 8 to 12 inches in some parts of Georgia and might even hit 16 inches in some parts of southeast Georgia:

Eastern Florida peninsula and southeast Georgia…8 to 12 inches, isolated 16 inches. The rest of Georgia, the eastern Florida Panhandle, southern and Western South Carolina, and western North Carolina…3 to 8 inches, isolated 12 inches. Eastern Alabama and southern Tennessee…2 to 5 inches. In all areas this rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods and, in some areas, mudslides.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for a large portion of North and central GA for #Irma pic.twitter.com/VUXLAgQe1T — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) September 10, 2017

With its hub located in Atlanta, Delta Airlines is asking passengers to reroute their flights.

“With strong winds and extended rain expected in Atlanta Monday, Delta is recommending customers who are transiting its Atlanta hub on Monday to modify their itineraries around Atlanta on delta.com,” the airline said on its website.

With severe weather expected in ATL Monday, we recommend customers modify their itineraries on https://t.co/yQj0bzerMw. — Delta (@Delta) September 9, 2017

Impacts from #Irma are expected at #ATL within 24 hours. High winds, rain may lead to delays. Monitor your airline for travel updates. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) September 10, 2017

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency in 94 counties. Currently, Fulton County is not included on that list.

Tropical storm watches are beginning for areas of #Georgia. Visit https://t.co/1rGaLEFBet for info on shelters, evacuations, and more. https://t.co/sv5IVi6hxF — Georgia EM&HS (@GeorgiaEMA) September 10, 2017