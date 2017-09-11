Hurricane Irma Cape Coral: Aftermath Videos & Photos

Getty

Hurricane Irma slammed the state of Florida Sunday, leaving floods, unimaginable debris and chaos in her wake.

Two evacuation zones were made in Cape Coral, Florida, ahead of Hurricane Irma. While some residents of the city decided to play it safe and leave, others decided to ride the storm, now at a Category 3, out in the comforts of their homes.

Irma, the day after. Cape Coral Florida. https://t.co/vcAXn8oUnj — Roberto Torres (@Rob02150) September 11, 2017

“Irma’s eyewall passed through Fort Myers and Cape Coral just before 7 p.m., producing wind gusts of 88 and 101 mph and then passed on the west side of Port Charlotte between 8 and 9 p.m.,” The Washington Post reported.

Read on for video footage and photos of Irma in Cape Coral, and the aftermath of the destruction she left behind.

Korry Taberner posted live video to Facebook of Irma damage to her Cape Coral neighborhood:

“We survived Hurricane Irma with minimal damage in Cape Coral,” Teresa Herron Gunter stated on Facebook. “The storm surge was always our biggest concern. This was the reason we evacuated and went to the condo. Coming back home today our home has no damage. The video shows our current storm surge. It has crested over the docks, but nothing like predicted…”

“Large roof has been blown off top of quality automotive center off of Cape Coral Parkway,” @JohnTrierweiler tweeted:

Large roof has been blown off top of quality automotive center off of Cape Coral Parkway. #Irma pic.twitter.com/duceehuQok — John Trierweiler (@JohnTrierweiler) September 11, 2017

The hurricanes massive wind gusts left unimaginable amounts of debris:

Large trees blocked roadways in the city:

This is what we're seeing all over SW Cape Coral this morning very large trees down and blocking roadways. #Irma pic.twitter.com/FjYICJzNBI — John Trierweiler (@JohnTrierweiler) September 11, 2017

Read on for further coverage of the storm in Cape Coral:

A downed tree lies across Cape Coral Parkway during Hurricane Irma in downtown Cape Coral, Florida. pic.twitter.com/Hxmu9A8eqo — KOKE REPORT (@KokeReport) September 11, 2017

“Fox News: People tend to a car that flipped over on Cape Coral Parkway during Hurricane Irma, in Cape Coral, Florida,” @NewsTweetsWorld wrote:

Fox News: People tend to a car that flipped over on Cape Coral Parkway during Hurricane Irma, in Cape Coral, Florida. … pic.twitter.com/DqLnFgaldV — NewsIn Tweets (@NewsTweetsWorld) September 11, 2017

Intense wind in the eyewall of #Irma near Cape Coral, FL late this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/lYrn76Klop — Storm Mapping (@storm_mapping) September 11, 2017

Hurricane Irma Cape Coral: Video Footage & Photos https://t.co/28fFcAlE9t pic.twitter.com/Fjrvo4Dosh — News Today (@News_Today4) September 11, 2017

Hurricane Irma first made landfall in Cudjoe Key, Florida at about 9:10 a.m. and left over 2 million people without power.

News of the first landfall was announced by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), which wrote, “Hurricane #Irma makes landfall at Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys.”