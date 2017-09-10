Hurricane Irma Death Toll: How Many People Have Died?

Getty

As Hurricane Irma barrels through Florida, the death toll from the powerful storm continues to rise. The Associated Press reported hat at least 24 people were dead in the Caribbean after the hurricane hit last week.

The death toll in the Caribbean from Hurricane Irma has risen to 24 https://t.co/KAtTFe6QAd pic.twitter.com/m9ChkNJFwV — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 9, 2017

“Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Sunday that two more people died in St. Maarten, where the storm destroyed 70% of homes,” TIME reported.

Ferocious winds rip through Naples, Florida amid northern band of Hurricane #Irma's eye https://t.co/5Kz3EN1ESV pic.twitter.com/jSAhQFPM7M — ABC News (@ABC) September 10, 2017

Three deaths have been reported in Florida in connection with Irma thus far. Two of the deaths include a Florida sheriff’s deputy and corrections officer whom were both killed after crashing head-on Sunday morning during Hurricane Irma in Hardee County, the Miami Herald reported.

Read details on the deaths of the sheriff and corrections officer below:



Hurricane Irma has made landfall in Cudjoe Key, Florida at about 9:10 a.m.

That news was announced by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), which wrote, “Hurricane #Irma makes landfall at Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys.”

Watch coverage of the Miami floods due to Irma below:



Irma is currently staged as a Category 3 storm and made landfall at 3:35 p.m. EST in Marco Island. The NHC reported that the island, along with Naples will endure some of its strongest winds within the next few hours. The hurricane has wrecked havoc into the state, turning streets into rivers along with heavy debris and uprooted trees.

The death toll of Hurricane Harvey from last month reached 70 people at the time of publishing.