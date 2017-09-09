WATCH: Hurricane Irma Double Tornado in Florida

Facebook/ScottieTV

Hurricane Irma is expected to barrel through the state of Florida this weekend, causing major devastation including storm surge, wind damage, heavy rain and tornadoes.

According to weather.com, “Isolated tornadoes will be a concern into early next week.”

Scottie TV, based in Macon, Georgia, posted the following video to Facebook:

The Sun-Sentinel reported that a “tornado watch was issued for South Florida Saturday, as Hurricane Irma continued its march toward a potentially catastrophic landfall in the Florida Keys.” The station noted that a “possible twister” was spotted “approaching a town on the southwest coast of Florida.”

“Possible tornado moving towards Everglades City around 12:28 p.m. — Take cover now!” the National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted.

Severe warning from National Weather Service in Key West on #Irma: "***NOWHERE IN THE FLORIDA KEYS WILL BE SAFE***"

“This is as real as it gets, NWS Key West tweeted in all caps. “Nowhere in the Florida Keys will be safe. You still have time to evacuate. Please RT. #IRMA.”