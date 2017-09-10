Hurricane Irma Cape Coral: Video Footage & Photos

Getty

Two evacuation zones were made in Cape Coral, Florida, ahead of Hurricane Irma. While some residents of the city decided to play it safe and leave, others decided to ride the storm, now at a Category 3, out in the comforts of their homes.

#HurricaneIrma is making her way to #CapeCoral we are getting ready for the eye to hit shortly #Florida #lularoebytiffanynoel pic.twitter.com/ioTCVpRLiS — Tiffany Noel (@LLRTiffanyNoel) September 10, 2017

“I’ve lived here almost all my life, and that storm is nothing to joke about,” Jill Henderson told Fox 4 Now. The woman is staying with family at the Island Cove shelter along with fellow evacuees, the station reported. “We were there last night and it was really good accommodations, as far as…I felt really safe.”

In eye wall, Cape Coral pic.twitter.com/htrQPK9sHo — LJ (@suds33991) September 10, 2017

Heavy spoke with Marco Island resident Janean Fabin, who took refuge at a friend’s home in Cape Coral. She stated:

We’re shuttered up and have a generator so feel a bit safer here. We did consider evacuating but where would we go? The storm is the size of the state of Florida! The traffic was bumper to bumper and gas was impossible to find. I couldn’t imagine getting stuck somewhere on the interstate. Who knows how long it could take to get back down here too after the storm? Just hoping I still have a home to go back to Monday.

@winknews and we still have power Cape Coral Florida pic.twitter.com/DVbnNh45QL — GO BLUE! (@letgoblue) September 10, 2017

Fabin, a 30-year-old Florida native, was taking no chances with the storm, and plans on staying as safe as possible overnight. “Got my mommy her life jacket and S.O.S. flashlight! Unfortunately this is very serious,” she said. “We’re all sleeping with life jackets tonight!”

See more photos and video coverage of Cape Coral in Irma path below:

Cape Coral Hurricane Irma Eyewall Imminent https://t.co/0nGi4rtocz — Jason Ortiz (@jasonconbongos) September 10, 2017

Hurricane Irma made landfall in Cudjoe Key, Florida at about 9:10 a.m. and left over 2 million people without power.

That news was announced by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), which wrote, “Hurricane #Irma makes landfall at Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys.”

Watch coverage of the Miami floods due to Irma below:

