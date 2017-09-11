Hurricane Irma in Fort Myers: Video & Photos of the Storm & Damage

Getty

Hurricane Irma slammed into the Florida Keys, Naples, and finally Fort Myers. By the time it reached Fort Myers, the storm had weakened significantly, but it still flooded many areas.

Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, portions of U.S. 41 were flooded and filled with debris from the hurricane. Trees, business signs, and street lamps were overturned and tossed by the powerful winds. All in all, the storm left more than 3 million people in Florida without power. But for the mainland U.S., the storm was not nearly as terrible as many feared it would be back when it was in the ocean and roaring as a powerful Category 5.

The winds were strong in Fort Myers as the storm passed.

Even though it was a weaker storm, it was still scary:

Even reporters had to acknowledge the strength of the storm.

.@TomLlamasABC: "It's getting worse by the minute" as center of Hurricane #Irma barrels down on Fort Myers, FL https://t.co/5Kz3EN1ESV pic.twitter.com/tAwiSixE0F — ABC News (@ABC) September 10, 2017

The leading eye wall in Fort Myers:

It was definitely a storm to take shelter from:

Fort Myers experienced the same negative storm surge that many others reported before Irma’s landfall:

Fort Myers Beach Pier photos show negative storm surge before Hurricane Irma's winds shift and push up to 10' of water inland. #SWFLWx #FLWx pic.twitter.com/3z9BlLzASc — Andrew H. Scott (@CommissionerKY) September 10, 2017

Here’s a video showing some of the damage from the storm, with roads blocked by fallen trees:

Here are more photos from Irma’s time in Fort Myers.