Hurricane Irma Live Radar: Watch Latest Track & Satellite Streams [Sept. 8]

Florida could start feeling the effects of Hurricane Irma by sometime on Saturday, although winds and rains and storm surges may start arriving even earlier than that. The monster hurricane is currently expected to be a powerful Category 4 when it makes landfall. You’ll want to keep a close eye on Irma’s progress, and this live stream feed will help. Above is a live radar feed showing two different streams, a map from the National Hurricane Center, and web cams from areas in the Hurricane’s path.

Thousands of residents in Miami and the Florida Keys have been evacuating so they can reach safer areas inland. This could be one of the largest evacuations in U.S. history, CNN reported. Motorists were waiting hours in some places for fuel, and the Florida Highway Patrol escorted fuel tankers so they could resupply local gas stations. Some people reported that trips which should have taken 6 to 7 hours ended up taking 12 hours, driving about 20 mph.

