Hurricane Irma Live Radar: Watch Satellite & Radar Streams to Track Irma Here

Hurricane Irma is now a huge Category 5 storm, and evacuations are already underway as it moves west in the Atlantic. The storm currently has 185 mph winds and although it won’t make possible landfall in the U.S. until later this week or this weekend, many other areas are in its direct path much earlier. Above is a live radar feed of Hurricane Irma, showing the storm’s location in case you want to keep an eye on it. The audio also has a constant stream of updates about the storm. The feed periodically switches to live webcams of areas expected to be impacted by the storm.

Below are local and national news feeds, reporting live on Irma’s location and projected path. Some of these feeds may periodically go down. We will keep this post updated with new streams as needed.

Here’s another feed showing live cams and a satellite loop of Irma:

The next live stream rotates through different updates, photos, and radars of Irma while playing music in the background:

Here is a live Weather Channel feed:

Here is a CNN feed discussing Irma:

Here’s a live FOX feed, which periodically switches to reporting on Irma:

And a live stream of ABC, which periodically breaks coverage to report on Irma:

Read more about Irma below.