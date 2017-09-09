Hurricane Irma Live Radar: Watch Latest Satellite Streams to Track Storm [Sept. 9]

Hurricane Irma continues on its path to the U.S. mainland coast, with current projections giving it a westerly shift. The eye is expected to strike parts of the Keys by Sunday morning, and move up the southwest coast by Sunday evening. You’ll want to keep a close eye on Irma’s progress, and this live stream feed will help. First, above, is a constantly streaming live radar feed of Irma’s location, from The Washington Post. (To see more local web cam live streams as the hurricane arrives in Florida, see Heavy’s story here.)

Below are more local and national news feeds, reporting live as of Saturday, Sept. 9, on Irma’s location and projected path. Some of these feeds may periodically go down. We will keep this post updated with new streams as needed.

Next is a live radar feed showing different streams, a map of Irma, and web cams from areas in the Hurricane’s path.

Thousands of residents in Miami and the Florida Keys have been evacuating so they can reach safer areas inland. This could be one of the largest evacuations in U.S. history, CNN reported. In some areas, the Florida Highway Patrol escorted fuel tankers so they could resupply local gas stations. Some people reported that trips which should have taken 6 to 7 hours ended up taking 12 hours or even more.

Here is a feed from different news sources discussing Irma:

And a live feed from FOX about Irma:

Next is a live feed from local WPTV News in West Palm Beach:

ABC News live coverage and tracking:

NBC News live coverage and tracking:

And live coverage from Fox 4 in Fort Myers, Florida:

Read more about Irma below:

And watch web cams live in Florida below: