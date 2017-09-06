Hurricane Irma Makes First Landfall: See Radar Images

National Weather Service

Hurricane Irma made its first landfall on the small island of Barbuda, around 2 a.m. Eastern time.

The National Hurricane Center confirmed that the hurricane’s eye had passed over Barbuda. You can watch the National Weather Service satellite loop of Irma here.

Hurricane #Irma Advisory 28A: Eye of Potentially Catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Irma Passing Over Barbuda. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 6, 2017

CNN reported shortly before: “Late Tuesday, the massive Category 5 storm was almost upon islands like Antigua and Barbuda with near-record 185 mph sustained winds. In its 11 p.m. ET advisory, the US National Hurricane Center said the eye of the hurricane was 50 miles from the two islands.”

Barbuda is now in the eye of devastating category 5 Hurricane #Irma pic.twitter.com/WTpdu5vQSS — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) September 6, 2017

Some people stayed up late to watch the hurricane make landfall and they filled social media with prayers for the people of Barbuda. Radar showed the island in the middle of the eye of the hurricane at just before 2 a.m.

The entire island of #Barbuda is now in the center of #Irma's eye according to radar. pic.twitter.com/wrzWrnUHqx — Jordan Pegram (@wx_Jpeg) September 6, 2017

The massive hurricane is a Category 5 monster storm, one of the strongest ever recorded. See the moment it crossed over Barbuda:

Impactante momento en que el ojo del Huracan #Irma llega a Isla #Barbuda con Ráfagas de mas de 250km/h!!!! pic.twitter.com/F39Sms4Dqj — Met Uy Estacion bcp (@Estacion_bcp) September 6, 2017

As the hurricane hit, it was not yet clear what was happening to the people on the island.

Irma ha tocado tierra en Barbuda en su pico de intensidad. La imagen infraroja revela el ojo del huracán estando ya sobre la isla. pic.twitter.com/HN4LlZ8RGb — Cesar Gamez (@chechar_gamez) September 6, 2017

Other islands are in its path next, and it could reach the State of Florida by the weekend, although that’s not yet definitively clear. “Irma’s forecast track currently has it near or over Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Anguilla by early Wednesday, and the British and US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday afternoon,” reported CNN.

Here’s the National Weather Service map of the Irma track shortly before it hit Barbuda.

There was evidence the hurricane’s winds reached 155 mph before a weather station stopped recording. The hurricane had registered 185 mph winds earlier in the evening, according to The National Weather Service.

Irma making its first landfall over the island of Barbuda with 185 mph sustained winds. pic.twitter.com/1CjAvnDwXK — John Planco (@jplanco11) September 6, 2017

The eye caused a dramatic shift in weather conditions.

@MargaretOrr Check out the conditions how they changed in a matter of 6 minutes as the eye of #Irma moved over #Barbuda! pic.twitter.com/I2WC5ZgblH — Jesse Vinturella (@JesseWeather) September 6, 2017

Here’s the 11 p.m. September 5 advisory:

11 pm AST forecast and key messages for Hurricane #Irma. Go to https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb for the latest forecast. pic.twitter.com/ozQfx3hdRB — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 6, 2017

Here are some other looks at the moment that Irma passed over Barbuda:

#HurricaneIrma just moved over Barbuda. Sustained winds of 108 mph and wind gusts of 155 mph were the last reported observations. pic.twitter.com/rheVZhaulm — WeatherBug (@WeatherBug) September 6, 2017

Huracán Irma 2am: impresionante el ojo sobre Barbuda, 17.7N 61.8 O aún con vientos de 185mph. Sigue oeste-noroeste a 15mph. pic.twitter.com/EGmJ4gb4nA — Deborah Martorell (@DeborahWAPA) September 6, 2017

Irma's 280-300km/h winds just 50km from Barbuda. Eye will move overhead in 2-3 hours. pic.twitter.com/3X6keXXi2C — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) September 6, 2017

