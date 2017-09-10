Hurricane Irma Marco Island: Video & Photos

Hurricane Irma has made landfall in Florida. The storm made its first landfall in the U.S. in Cudjoe Key around 9:10 a.m.

That news was announced by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), which wrote, “Hurricane #Irma makes landfall at Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys.”

As of 2 p.m. EST, “the eyewall of Hurricane Irma was about 5 miles from Marco Island and will arrive in less than 30 minutes,” Naples News reported. “It is 19 miles from downtown Naples.”

“A large storm surge imminent,” the newspaper continued. “Take shelter immediately.”

Read on for videos and photos of Marco Island:

“#Irma eye preparing for over Marco Island Naples Cape Coral and Port Charlotte,” @JustinWeather tweeted:

#Irma eye preparing for over Marco Island Naples Cape Coral and Port Charlotte pic.twitter.com/ie3IpTAwJV — Justin Berk (@JustinWeather) September 10, 2017

“Watch From The Beginning As Storm Chaser Heads Toward The Eye Of Irma,” @MDavisbot wrote. “#JeffPiotrowski

4.Marco Island:”

Watch From The Beginning As Storm Chaser Heads Toward The Eye Of Irma. #JeffPiotrowski

4.Marco Island #hurricaneIrma https://t.co/WvLHhc5mh8 — ~Marietta️ (@MDavisbot) September 10, 2017

The video below shows fierce winds from this morning as Irma was just 50 miles from Marco Island:

VIDEO – Hurricane force winds at Marco Island as the center of Irma is only 50 miles away. Brandon Clement is there. pic.twitter.com/h8vf6Oqxhp — Todd Yakoubian (@KATVToddYak) September 10, 2017

The “calm before the storm” that is Hurricane Irma, just a day before the storm made landfall:

Irma's first bands about to mainland fall here in Marco Island https://t.co/fgYDXXAYE4 — a twn (@a_twn) September 9, 2017

“The eyewall of Hurricane Irma is about 5 miles from Marco Island and will arrive in less than 30 minutes,” Jose Herrera posted to Facebook. “It is 19 miles from downtown Naples. -Stay safe…”

Storm surges are expected to be anywhere from one to fifteen feet, especially along the west coast area, all the way from Marco Island to the Florida Keys. The storm surge could be the biggest obstacle from the tropical storm, and is the biggest reason for hurricane-related deaths by drowning.

“Storm surge flooding of 10-15 ft is now expected along the SW Florida coast,” the NHC wrote in a tweet. “This is a dire and life-threatening situation.”

Storm surge flooding of 10-15 ft is now expected along the SW Florida coast. This is a dire and life-threatening situation. — NHC_Surge (@NHC_Surge) September 9, 2017

“This will cover your house,” Gov. Rick Scott said Saturday, as reported by ABC News. “It flows in fast, very fast. You will not survive all this storm surge.”