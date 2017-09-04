Hurricane Irma: Forecast and Projected Path

hurricane irma wind speeds National Weather Service

Hurricane Irma is now a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 120 mph.

Just over a week since Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas, resulting in dozens of deaths and billions of dollars in damage, meteorologists are now tracking Hurricane Irma in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the National Hurricane Center, hurricane warnings have been issued for the islands of Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten and St. Barthelemy

A hurricane watch has been issued for the British Virgin Islands, Guadeloupe, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra.

The hurricane could make landfall in the United States, likely in Florida, by the end of the week.

Hurricane Irma landfall

Hurricane Irma could make landfall in the United States later this week.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, with the peak occurring between mid-August and late October.

For tips on how to prepare for a hurricane, visit www.ready.gov/hurricanes.

