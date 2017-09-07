WATCH: Hurricane Irma From the International Space Station

National Weather Service

NASA has released a breathtaking video of Hurricane Irma from the International Space Station.

The 9-minute video shows the massive Category 5 hurricane on Wednesday as it makes landfall in the Leeward Islands and heads west towards the Caribbean islands and Puerto Rico.

“The International Space Station’s external cameras captured another dramatic view of Hurricane Irma as it made landfall in the Caribbean Sept. 6. The powerful Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 185 mph made landfall on several islands while continuing on a westward track. Irma is expected to bring severe wind and rain to several islands in the Caribbean over the next several days with the potential to impact the Florida peninsula by week’s end,” NASA said on its YouTube page.

The video shows the enormous storm, one of the largest ever recorded in Atlantic history with 185 mile an hour winds.

The National Hurricane Center said “the extremely dangerous core of Irma will pass just north of Puerto Rico tonight, pass near or just north of the coast of Hispaniola Thursday, and be near the Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas by Thursday evening.”