Hurricane Irma Puerto Rico: Projected Forecast & Path

The governor of Puerto Rico declared a state of emergency on September 4 in advance of Hurricane Irma, which is now a Category 5 storm.

“The National Guard was also activated as the U.S. territory prepares for the storm to hit on Wednesday,” according to Fox News. A hurricane watch had been declared for Puerto Rico. The dangerous storm has winds reaching 175 mph.

8 am Special Advisory: #Irma is now a category 5 #hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 175 mph (280 km/h) More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/QU1LWq7QsA — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

The extended forecast shows hurricane conditions for Wednesday and Thursday in San Juan:

You can track Irma’s path here. Track the latest radar for Puerto Rico here and here.

See an hourly forecast for San Juan here.

Key Messages on Category 5 Hurricane #Irma for 8am EDT pic.twitter.com/7dsEmJX4yY — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

“Irma is expected to remain as a major hurricane as it approaches Puerto Rico and the U.S Virgin Islands late Wednesday morning,” the NWS said. “Irma is expected to move northeast of the local isles Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday Morning. Irma could cause dangerous winds, storm surge and rainfall impacts across the local isles.”

Areas of showers will continue to move over the region today. Áreas de aguaceros continuarán moviéndose sobre la región hoy. #prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/q3WtnY4d9T — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 5, 2017

The storm’s details as of the morning of September 5:

STORM INFORMATION:

– About 560 miles east of San Juan PR or about 490 miles

east-southeast of Saint Thomas VI

– 16.7N 57.7W

– Storm Intensity 175 mph

– Movement West or 280 degrees at 14 mph

“Irma has increased in strength to Category 5 with winds of 175 mph and is expected to continue as a major hurricane as it approaches Puerto Rico and the U.S Virgin Islands late Wednesday morning,” The National Weather Service said.

Here’s the hurricane’s path as of the morning of September 5:

Puerto Ricans should prepare for “hurricane force wind gusts” that are “possible across Northern U.S. Virgin Islands, Culebra and Northeast Puerto Rico with strong tropical force winds likely,” the National Weather Service said.

According to NWS, “The rest of the area likely to experience tropical storm force winds. Wind gusts with hurricane force wind are likely at higher elevations. Rainfall accumulations between 4 to 8 with isolated amounts over 10 inches likely Wednesday through Thursday.”

Dangerous hurricane Irma toward the Leeward Islands. Preparations within the warning area should be rushed to completion. #prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/tZfR9eWZaU — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 4, 2017

People are expressing concern on social media about their families.

The National Weather Service warns Puerto Ricans: “Prepare for life-threatening wind having possible devastating impacts,” including structural damage to buildings and impassable roads, as well as power and communications outages. “Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts,” NWS warned.

Some people on social media were upset about what they saw as excessive focus on Florida at the expense of Puerto Rico when it comes to Hurricane Irma.

