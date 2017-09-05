Puerto Rico Declares Hurricane Irma State of Emergency

National Weather Service

The governor of Puerto Rico declared a state of emergency on September 4 in advance of Hurricane Irma, which became a Category 4 storm.

As of 8:30 p.m. on September 4, the storm was “about 730 miles east of San Juan PR or about 660 miles east of Saint Thomas. Virgin Islands,” according to the National Weather Service, which added that the storm’s intensity was 140 mph. “The National Guard was also activated as the U.S. territory prepares for the storm to hit on Wednesday,” according to Fox News. A hurricane watch had been declared for Puerto Rico.

The extended forecast shows hurricane conditions for Wednesday and Thursday in San Juan:

You can track Irma’s path here. Track the latest radar for Puerto Rico here and here. See an hourly forecast for San Juan here.

“Irma is expected to remain as a major hurricane as it approaches Puerto Rico and the U.S Virgin Islands late Wednesday morning,” the NWS said. “Irma is expected to move northeast of the local isles Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday Morning. Irma could cause dangerous winds, storm surge and rainfall impacts across the local isles.”

Puerto Ricans should prepare for “hurricane force wind gusts” that are “possible across Northern U.S. Virgin Islands, Culebra and Northeast Puerto Rico with strong tropical force winds likely,” the National Weather Service said.

According to NWS, “The rest of the area likely to experience tropical storm force winds. Wind gusts with hurricane force wind are likely at higher elevations. Rainfall accumulations between 4 to 8 with isolated amounts over 10 inches likely Wednesday through Thursday.”

Dangerous hurricane Irma toward the Leeward Islands. Preparations within the warning area should be rushed to completion. #prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/tZfR9eWZaU — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 4, 2017

People expressed concern on social media about their families.

Praying for my family in Puerto Rico #HurricaneIrma — Julissa💖 (@jlugocheer) September 5, 2017

Prayers for my aunt and uncle who are on a mission trip in Puerto Rico #HurricaneIrma #Prayers — amber b (@amberiinez) September 5, 2017

A category 4 hurricane is headed towards Puerto Rico. Most of my entire family is there in 1 small town- Maunabo. Go away, #HurricaneIrma 😔 — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) September 4, 2017

The National Weather Service warns Puerto Ricans: “Prepare for life-threatening wind having possible devastating impacts,” including structural damage to buildings and impassable roads, as well as power and communications outages. “Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts,” NWS warned.

Some people on social media were upset about what they saw as excessive focus on Florida at the expense of Puerto Rico when it comes to Hurricane Irma.

