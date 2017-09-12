Hurricane Irma: Sanibel Island & Captiva Aftermath Videos & Photos

Hurricane Irma barreled through the state of Florida Sunday, and many feared that the state’s famous Sanibel and Captiva Islands would be “wiped off the map” due to the storm.

“Mayor Kevin Ruane believed Irma would wipe Sanibel from the map,” News-Press reported.

“He said the storm could have treated the barrier island much worse after assessing some of the damages Monday afternoon,” the newspaper continued. “Captiva, to its north, faces similar circumstances. There was no evidence of structural damage, but palm fronds and tree branches were in the middle of the roadway.”

Hurricane Irma: On Sanibel and Captiva, residents feel relief https://t.co/Sjo7Ous91w pic.twitter.com/UaHu30ur7Y — The News-Press (@TheNewsPress) September 12, 2017

Residents of the island were allowed to asses the damage after “the Sanibel Causeway passed an inspection by the Florida Department of Transportation Monday morning,” according to News-Press. Initially it was thought that those living in the area wouldn’t be able to get home until Tuesday, however officials allowed them to return Monday after “reassessing the damage.”

Dangerous storm surges are expected in Florida, w/surges of 10 -15 feet from Cape Sable to Captiva #Irma 🙏4 Floridapic.twitter.com/wOCX2TrU7b — Oak-Town☢Unfiltered™ (@hrtablaze) September 10, 2017

Hurricane Irma first made landfall in Cudjoe Key, Florida at about 9:10 a.m. and left over 2 million people without power.

News of the first landfall was announced by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), which wrote, “Hurricane #Irma makes landfall at Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys.”

Irma didn’t hold back when it came to the Sanibel-Captiva area. It is safe to say that the area was extremely lucky after seeing footage of weather conditions before and during the hurricane, which has now been downgraded to a tropical storm. See more video and photo coverage of Irma’s wrath on the areas of Sanibel Island and Captiva below:

“Sanibel Island, FL before Irma,” @meadejnbc tweeted of the breathtakingly beautiful island:

#Sanibel Island, @iNSIDE_iDEAS stated in a tweet, as seen below. “The calm before the storm. Irma is taking aim at my little piece of paradise. Hoping she is kind.”

#Sanibel Island. The calm before the storm. Irma is taking aim at my little piece of paradise. Hoping she is kind. pic.twitter.com/QMmsVm6rd1 — Dena Kareotes Arendt (@iNSIDE_iDEAS) September 9, 2017

“Finally,” @sanibelnik wrote. “Hum of the generator, @oskarblues Daves pale ale and a nice neat @JackDaniels_US – been a long couple days time for some rest.”

Finally. Hum of the generator, @oskarblues Daves pale ale and a nice neat @JackDaniels_US – been a long couple days time for some rest pic.twitter.com/uHMgydXY9J — Nikolas Ventura (@sanibelnik) September 11, 2017

He also posted a post-hurricane photo of “Casa Ybel Resort,” showing damage to trees and a small structure:

Casa Ybel. Looks to be the only major damage to the property. Whew! pic.twitter.com/TvWUtkX6ER — Nikolas Ventura (@sanibelnik) September 11, 2017

“…We survived, everything is fine,” he stated:

“Within the last 10 minutes, the only way to Sanibel Island from mainland was reopened after Irma had cut off access,” CBS News reported:

Within the last 10 minutes, the only way to Sanibel Island from mainland was reopened after Irma had cut off access https://t.co/R2Us5896aD pic.twitter.com/L4HtEPFndX — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 11, 2017

@WindowToCaptiva published “post hurricane snaps” to Twitter…it appears that the villas are in fairly good condition:

The real estate professional captured other photos which illustrate the power of Irma’s winds:

#Hurricane Irma's power is impressive. Took down an entire tree at Casa Ybel Resort on Sanibel. Access is blocked. pic.twitter.com/VETGRdoU3f — Melissa Montoya (@MelissaMontoyaO) September 11, 2017

Nine deaths have been confirmed in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina in connection with Irma in the U.S. thus far, and at least 2 million people are without power. Two of the deaths include a Florida sheriff’s deputy and corrections officer whom were both killed after crashing head-on Sunday morning during Hurricane Irma in Hardee County, the Miami Herald reported.