Hurricane Irma St. Augustine: Projected Path & Forecast

St. Augustine is still rebuilding from last year’s Hurricane Matthew and could face another major storm with Hurricane Irma. The hurricane is still not expected to hit Florida until the weekend, but Governor Rick Scott has already declared a State of Emergency for all 67 counties, including St. Johns County. As of Tuesday, Irma is still a Category 5 Hurricane.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported in its 11 a.m. AST public advisory that Irma has maximum sustained winds of 180 mph and is 225 miles east of Antigua. It’s moving west at 14 mph.

BREAKING: Residents in South Florida urged to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Irmahttps://t.co/mWKBY7HtLJ pic.twitter.com/JAGqHiPZrL — First Coast News (@FCN2go) September 5, 2017

Hurricane Warnings are already in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, St. Kitts, Montserrat and other northern Leeward Islands. However, the NOAA warns, “Interests elsewhere in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, as well as Cuba, the central and northwestern Bahamas, and Florida should monitor the progress of Irma.”

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5. Watch The Weather Channel now for Live Coverage and the latest track for Florida. pic.twitter.com/MisnIKwJS7 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 5, 2017

The 11 a.m. AST trajectory map showed Irma reaching South Florida by 8 a.m. Sunday. Scott issued his declaration of a State of Emergency on Monday to give local governments the opportunity to prepare ahead of time to protect residents and make services available. “This state of emergency allows our emergency management officials to act swiftly in the best interest of Floridians without the burden of bureaucracy or red tape,” Scott said.

Big threat from Irma late this weekend for Florida…..no problems here. pic.twitter.com/urcNRNnzR0 — KFDM & KBTV (@setxweatherteam) September 4, 2017

The governor also urged residents and business-owners to use FloridaDisaster.org/GetAPlan to start planning for the storm. St. Johns residents can also familiarize themselves with the evacuation zone map. The St. Johns County Emergency Management notes that there could be dangerous rip currents this weekend and heavy rainfall caused by Irma. Officials at the agency note that they are in contact with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, National Weather Service Jacksonville and National Hurricane Center for the latest updates.

Although Hurricane Matthew didn’t make landfall in Florida, St. Augustine was still dealt a punishing blow and some are still rebuilding from that storm 11 months later. In December, St. Augustine officials estimated that the storm caused about $7.1 million in damages.

“A lot of people… they’re still fixing houses over there,” resident Patrick Crofoot told First Coast News. “If you have anything you really want, get it off the ground or take it with you.”

Here’s the forecast for Wednesday through Monday from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Southwest wind around 7 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 83. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday NightShowers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Very windy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 75. Very windy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. Strong and damaging winds. Chance of precipitation is 80%.