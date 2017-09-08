WATCH: An Aerial View of Hurricane Irma’s Destruction in St. Thomas

Photo by Chief Petty Officer Crystalynn Kneen/U.S. Coast Guard District 7

Capt. Eric King, captain of the port San Juan, Puerto Rico, conducts a port assessment of the U.S. Virgin Islands with a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Florida MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.

Hurricane Irma hit the U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

This video, shot by Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Luke Clayton on Thursday, shows the enormous damage the Category 5 hurricane did to the island of St. Thomas, a popular vacation destination with about 50,000 residents.

The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp arrived in the U.S. Virgin Islands, military officials said. The ship’s six helicopters are evacuating injured patients from St. Thomas.

The USS Kearsarge and the USS Oak Hill with 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are expected to be in the region on Friday. The Defense Department said the USS Iwo Jima and USS New York are also prepared to provide additional support to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct port surveys and dredging missions to re-open ports and has deployed power teams and debris removal experts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Three deaths have been reported, according to the Associated Press.

