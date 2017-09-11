PHOTOS: Damage at Disney World Following Hurricane Irma

Getty

Hurricane Irma took a trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday night, bringing heavy rain and wind to the area. Although the amusement parks were closed on Sunday and Monday, the resort hotels provided a safe haven for vacationers and hurricane evacuees alike.

Folks staying at the Walt Disney Resort were told to hunker down and Disney enforced a curfew in order to ensure the safety of their guests. You can see a photo of Disney’s message to guests below.

Some resorts actually held hurricane parties for guests, trying to make the best of a scary situation. Where better to ride out a hurricane than the happiest place on earth? The staff is well-trained to handle these kinds of situations and to help make guests feel at ease.

Check out the video below to see the Yacht Club’s hurricane party.

Fortunately, for Disney lovers, Cinderella Castle located at the Magic Kingdom is still standing and doesn’t appear to have suffered any damage. The castle, which is the focal point of the park, was built to sustain winds up to 125 mph.

Despite the nasty weather, Disney properties did not lose power. The majority of the damage came in the form of downed trees. Crews are working diligently to access the damage, clean up, and to ensure that the parks can resume normal hours this week.

The parks will reopen tomorrow, Tuesday, September 12.

“After an initial assessment of our property, Walt Disney World’s Theme Parks and Disney Springs will reopen tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 12, with normal, advertised operating hours. Special events, such as Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, will also take place. Water Parks will remain closed tomorrow and will reopen later this week,” Disney said in a statement.

Below are some photos from Walt Disney World following Hurricane Irma.

@Attractions Some shots from Port Orleans: French Quarter pic.twitter.com/TcGLIoECcp — Stuart, Becky & Leo (@StuartBeckyLeo1) September 11, 2017

No major damage at Pop Century. Just downed trees.All guests are told to stay in rooms until curfew is over #IrmaHurricane2017 #DisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/uk1LdKZp6M — betty reyes (@bettygurru) September 11, 2017

Irma damage at Disney's All-star Movies appears limited to downed tree branches. #fromwhaticantellfrommyroom pic.twitter.com/erdZY74UDW — Brad Kane (@KaneWBJ) September 11, 2017

A tree fell on one of the buildings at Animal Kingdom Lodge. pic.twitter.com/m6taDJAt1z — Mark Sullivan (@SullySpears) September 11, 2017