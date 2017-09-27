Hurricane Lee Becomes Fifth Major Atlantic Storm of 2017

National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Lee has become the fifth major hurricane to form in the Atlantic Ocean during the 2017 season.

With maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour, Hurricane Lee is a Category 3 storm, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The storm isn’t expected to hit the United States.

#Lee is now the 5th major hurricane of the '17 Atlantic season with sustained winds of 115 MPH. No threat to land expected. @NOAA #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/5yMCAetG8Z — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 27, 2017

But some weather forecasters say Hurricane Lee and Hurricane Maria, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, could merge over the Atlantic Ocean and become a superstorm that would target the United Kingdom.

UK superstorm path LIVE update: Latest as Maria and Hurricane Lee could merge and HIT UK https://t.co/dIfhsrBBAr — TH (@thasnain1) September 27, 2017

Lee becomes the 5th Major Hurricane and Maria intensifies back to a Cat 1. Both will stay out at sea. pic.twitter.com/b4tcw2TDcU — Dan Henry (@Fox4Weather) September 27, 2017

Hurricane Lee is currently about 485 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the eye of the storm and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles. The storm is expected to weaken over the next 48 hours.

The 2017 hurricane season, which officially ends on Nov. 1, has been unusually busy. There have now been five hurricanes in the Atlantic: Harvey, Jose, Irma, Maria, and now Lee.