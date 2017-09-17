Hurricane Maria Antigua & Barbuda: Projected Track & Forecast

NHC/NOAA

The two-island country of Antigua and Barbuda was devastated by Hurricane Irma. Unfortunately, the two islands are in the path of another storm, Tropical Storm Maria. The latest forecast for Maria and when it could reach Antigua and Barbuda and the other Leeward Islands by Monday night as a hurricane.

The 2 p.m. ET bulletin from the U.S. National Hurricane Center states that the maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph, which classifies Maria as a Tropical Storm. Once it reaches 74 mph, it will be classified as a hurricane.

Maria will be an issue for Caribbean Islands as a strengthening hurricane. East coast will have to watch future track. pic.twitter.com/1jhXxZJSuO — Carl Arredondo WWLTV (@carl_arredondo) September 17, 2017

The NHC reports that both islands are now under a hurricane watch. This “means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous,” the NHC notes.

According to the 2 p.m. ET bulletin, Maria is expected to become a hurricane soon.

“Hurricane conditions are first expected within portions of the Leeward Islands by Monday night, with tropical storm conditions beginning on Monday,” the bulletin reads. “Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area by Tuesday, with tropical storm conditions possible Monday night. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the tropical storm watch area Monday or Monday night.”

Barbuda was totally devastated by Hurricane Irma. The island was completely evacuated, meaning that for the first time in 300 years, no one is living there. “The damage is complete,” Ronald Sanders, the Antigua and Barbuda ambassador to the United States, told Public Radio International, reports CNN. “It’s a humanitarian disaster.”

Sanders added, “For the first time in 300 years, there’s not a single living person on the island of Barbuda — a civilization that has existed in that island for close to, over 300 years has now been extinguished.”

Antigua and Barbuda were part of the U.K. until 1981, when it became a sovereign state within the British Commonwealth. The CIA World Factbook estimates that the country has a population of 94,731, with 97 percent of its residents living on Antigua. Almost 60 percent of its annual $1 billion GDP comes from tourism.

“We’ve had most of the people we’ve brought over to Antigua in shelters,” Sanders told PRI after Irma hit. “We’ve tried to make living accommodations as good as humanly possible in these circumstances. Fortunately, we had planned ahead for this hurricane, and we had ordered supplies in from Miami and the United States before the hurricane hit.”