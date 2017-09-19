Hurricane Maria Bayamón, Puerto Rico: Latest Track & Weather Forecast

For the second time in as many weeks, thousands of Puerto Ricans have been urged to flee.

The entire island nation is under a hurricane warning as Hurricane Maria nears landfall.

According to the 8 a.m. Tuesday storm update by the National Hurricane Center, Maria, a Category 5 storm, was heading toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico with winds topping out at 160 mph. It’s expected to make landfall in the country after it moves across the U.S. Virgin Islands sometime Wednesday morning, the NHC update said.

An alert issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday warned of severe winds bringing “catastrophic damage” and torrential rainfall with a potential of flooding on the island.

These winds will bring catastrophic damage. Severe injury is possible in less than a strong structure. Wind speeds atop and on the windward sides of hills and mountains and on high-rise buildings could be much stronger than the near-surface winds indicated in the forecast. Rainfall accumulations across the local islands will depend highly on the forward speed, but based on the latest forecast, Maria is expected to produce storm total accumulations of 12 to 18 inches with isolated amounts of 25 inches or more.

Government officials have urged residents to seek shelter as the powerful storm closes in. Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló warned that Maria has the potential to destroy virtually the whole nation.

“It will essentially devastate most of the island,” he said.

Maria comes a little over one week after Hurricane Irma hit the country. Instead of cleaning up the pieces and repairing the damage, residents have once again been forced to evacuate.

“These couple of hours prior to the storm are going to be critical so that we make sure that people are out of harm’s way and we can save lives,” Rosselló said.

The government said that over 400 shelters that were temporarily opened for Irma will remain open and welcome people seeking refuge.

Many cities in Puerto Rico such as Bayamón, a city with a reported 2015 population of almost 240,000 people, are prone to floods even though they have no direct coastline like San Juan does. Heavy rains have the potential to lead to river flooding.

The rain mixed with strong winds are expected to be felt in Bayamón begin Tuesday and last until Thursday at the earliest..

Here’s the weather forecast in Bayamón through Maria, according to AccuWeather.

Tuesday: Heavy rain and strong winds from Maria with a high of 31 degrees Celsius. Winds approaching 46 km/h with gusts touching 94 km/h.

Tuesday night: Heavy rain and strong winds from Maria with a low of 25 degrees Celsius. Heavy rain leading to flooding. Winds from the NNE at 65 km/h with gusts approaching 122 km/h.

Wednesday: Maria brings torrential rain and strong winds with a high of 28 degrees Celsius. Rainfall leading to flooding. Winds from the NNE at 100 km/h and topping out at 194 km/h.

Wednesday night: Heavy rain and strong winds from Maria with a low of 27 degrees Celsius. Rainfall will lead to flooding. Winds from the S at 65 km/h with gusts approaching 157 km/h.

Thursday: Heavy rain and strong winds from Maria with a high of 30 degrees Celsius. Rainfall will lead to more flooding. Winds coming from the SSE at 68 km/h and gusts reaching 102 kmh.

Thursday night: Cloudy and very warm with a low of 27 degrees Celsius. Winds from the SSE at 15 km/h and gusts reaching 41 km/h.