Hurricane Maria Jacksonville, Florida: Projected Track & Forecast

After the damage caused by Hurricane Irma last week, the last thing residents in Jacksonville needs to hear is that there’s another hurricane in the Caribbean. On Sunday, Tropical Storm Maria strengthened to become Hurricane Maria and it’s less than 200 miles from Barbados. Barbados is over 1,800 miles away from the First Coast, meaning that it’s too early to tell if Maria will even reach Florida as a major hurricane. Here’s what we know about Maria so far.

A recent ABC News forecast predicts that Maria will be a Category 3 hurricane by the time it reaches Puerto Rico between Wednesday and Thursday. On Sunday, Maria became a Category 1 Hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, the National Hurricane Center in Miami reported. It is moving west-northwest at 15 mph. It is 140 miles east-northeast of Barbados.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for Martinique, Antigua and Barbuda, Saba and St. Eustatius and St. Lucia. Tropical Storm Watches were issued for Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Hurricane Warnings are already in effect for Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat. U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy and Anguilla are all under Hurricane Watches.

As the Sun Sentinel notes, forecasters are cautioning that it is far too early to tell where Maria will end up. Some “spaghetti models” show Maria turning north before it reaches the Bahamas. But again, it’s very early and many of these models show that the Leeward Islands, many of which were devastated by Irma, could face a Category 3 hurricane.

Tropical Storm Maria is forecast to become a hurricane later today. Impacts are likely for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/uXpSsjAufB — NWS (@NWS) September 17, 2017

ActionNewsJax’s Michael Buresh writes that Maria’s possible interaction with Hurricane Jose has “added to the confusion,” since Jose could impact Maria’s trajectory. As for Jose, Buresh predicts that storm will make no major impact on Florida. He also does not think Jose and Maria will interact.

Here’s the seven-day forecast for Jacksonville from the National Weather Service:

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. North wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tuesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 7 mph becoming south after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.