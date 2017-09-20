Hurricane Maria & Jose Live Radar: Watch Satellite Streams to Track in Real-Time

Hurricane Maria is a “potentially catastrophic” Category 5 currently heading to Puerto Rico. The latest path projections give the storm a northern shift, possibly missing Florida and even the Carolinas too. Meanwhile, Hurricane Jose is circulating off the East Coast, leading to possible flooding in nearby areas. It’s too soon to tell for certain where Maria will go, which is why it’s a good idea to have a place you can see exactly where Maria is right now. If you’re wanting to keep an eye on Maria’s and Jose’s progress, these live stream feeds will help. First, above, is a stream provided by the Washington Post constantly showing Maria and Jose’s location in real time. (Note: These streams may periodically go down. We will update this post as necessary.)

Next, below, is a live track of Hurricane Maria showing the storm on radar as it moves. This one is in Spanish, as it appears that some of the most consistent live trackers right now are not in English.

Below is another feed, reporting live and periodically sharing news about Maria and her location and projected path in real time as it changes. We will keep this post updated with new streams as needed. Here’s a stream from CNN and other news channels, periodically talking about Maria or Jose:

Here’s another stream, just showing a map that focuses mostly on Jose. You won’t be able to see Maria until she moves more north. This stream has techno music streaming in the background.

And here’s another stream that shows Maria and Jose on radar, with a constant stream on the left showing their locations and NOAA updates:

And next is a stream frequently showing news updates about Maria:

And another stream showing satellite images and radar for Maria:

We will update this post as needed.