Hurricane Maria Path: Track with Updated Maps of Florida, North & South Carolina [Latest NOAA]

Hurricane Maria is a “potentially catastrophic” Category 5 in the Atlantic heading to Puerto Rico and leaving many on the U.S. mainland wondering what states it could impact. Will its path affect Florida, Georgia, North or South Carolina, or any other states? Hurricanes can be quite unpredictable at this stage, but the newest forecasts show the storm continuing its northward turn and possibly not making direct landfall in Florida, the Carolinas, or anywhere else on the U.S. mainland coast. It’s too soon to know for certain what Maria will do, however, so it’s a good idea to stay updated on the latest NOAA forecasts and maps.

As of 10 p.m., Maria had maximum sustained winds of 175 mph. She was located at 17.2 N, 64.5 W, moving WNW at 10 mph with a minimum pressure of 909 mb.

This general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday night, the NOAA’s National Hurricane Center has reported tonight.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has the eye of Maria moving near St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands tonight, crossing Puerto Rico on Wednesday, and passing north of the Dominican Republic Wednesday night and Thursday.

Next is the another map from the National Hurricane Center estimating where the center of the storm will go.

Google now has a fascinating “Crisis Map” for Maria created by Google Crisis Response. See the full map here. Below is what it looks like at the time of publication. The map also shows Jose if you move north:

And here’s a spaghetti model for Maria. Spaghetti models currently show the storm heading well east of Florida and the Carolinas, possibly not making landfall in the U.S. Hopefully these paths hold. See more discussion about spaghetti models here.

"Spaghetti models" for #Maria. Most take it well east of FL/Carolinas… pic.twitter.com/zgtdchPWIc — SevereStudios (@severestudios) September 19, 2017

Here’s an experimental map showing when tropical storm force winds will arrive next. Wind predictions have shifted, with Florida and the Carolinas possibly missing tropical storm force winds if the current direction holds. Hurricane force winds extend 35 miles from the center, and tropical storm force winds extend up to 140 miles from the center.

Wind speed probabilities can be viewed in this map. These are probabilities for 2 p.m. Tuesday through 2 p.m. Sunday. The wind speeds are mixing a bit with Jose’s wind speeds up north.

Here are some additional maps. This one shows Maria possibly going through an eyewall replacement cycle, which could temporarily lower the hurricane’s category, but it might strengthen again after that.

Outer eyewall contracting as #Maria goes through ERC. Shrank from 31mi to 24mi over past 90 mins. pic.twitter.com/26jWwnU778 — Brenden Moses (@Cyclonebiskit) September 20, 2017

Concentric eyewalls have formed in Hurricane #Maria. Outer wall has contracted last couple hours. Next recon plane will assess wind field. pic.twitter.com/DvZxbuVkBJ — Levi Cowan (@TropicalTidbits) September 20, 2017

It’s still expected by many experts to be a Category 5 when it reaches Puerto Rico:

Hurricane #Maria cloud-top temperatures recently peaked but storm has expanded in size. Expect fluctuations but Category 5 into Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/T1QQkEl50r — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 20, 2017

Here’s a radar image of Maria:

With maximum sustained winds of 175mph, very dangerous Hurricane #Maria's eye can be clearly seen on San Juan radar. https://t.co/JedW3D8Nmp pic.twitter.com/X0o821jBaw — NWS (@NWS) September 20, 2017

Here’s a look at charts comparing Maria’s pressure to Wilma’s record:

#Hurricane #Maria is now ~909mb and still dropping. She may make a run on #Wilma's record at this rate. Very scary storm! pic.twitter.com/p4eLXy7pg7 — Bart Comstock (@SvrWxChaser) September 19, 2017

Here’s where Maria stands based on lowest central pressure: