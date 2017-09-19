Hurricane Maria Path: Track Maria with Latest Maps of Florida & Atlantic [NOAA Update]

NOAA's National Hurricane Center map

Hurricane Maria is now a potentially catastrophic Category 5 in the Atlantic, leaving many to wonder where it will be headed next and if it will impact Florida. Could the U.S. coast, including Florida, eventually be in its path? Hurricanes can be quite unpredictable at this stage, but the newest forecasts show the storm making a northward turn, possibly putting Florida in the clear. It’s too soon to know for sure, however, so it’s a good idea to stay updated on the latest NOAA forecasts and maps.

The map above shows a cone estimating the probable path of the center of Irma. It does not reflect the size of the storm. Any predicted hurricane warnings are in red above, and tropical storm warnings are in blue. Hurricane watches are in pink and tropical storm watches are in yellow. As you can see, the cone does not yet extend to the United States or Florida, because the hurricane is still far away.

As of 8 p.m., Maria had maximum sustained winds of 160 mph. She was located at 15.3 N, 61.1 W, moving WNW slowly at 9 mph.

This general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday, the NOAA’s National Hurricane Center has reported tonight. The estimated minimum central pressure is 925 mb.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Maria’s core reaching the Leeward Islands and Dominica over the next few hours, passing over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea the rest of tonight and Tuesday, and approaching Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Next is the another map from the National Hurricane Center estimating where the center of the storm will go.

Here’s another forecast cone, looking better for Florida: Forecast Cone for Hurricane Maria (adjusted with new intensities) pic.twitter.com/hdAR4jASD5 — Brent Cameron (@bcameron7) September 19, 2017 And here’s a spaghetti model for Maria. Spaghetti models currently show the storm heading well east of Florida and the Carolinas, possibly not making landfall in the U.S. Hopefully these paths hold. See more discussion about spaghetti models here. "Spaghetti models" for #Maria. Most take it well east of FL/Carolinas… pic.twitter.com/zgtdchPWIc — SevereStudios (@severestudios) September 19, 2017

Here’s an experimental map showing when tropical storm force winds will arrive next. Wind predictions have shifted, with Florida possibly missing tropical storm force winds if the current direction holds:

Hurricane force winds extend outward by about 25 miles from the center and tropical storm winds extend out by about 125 miles from the center.

Wind speed probabilities can be viewed in this map. These are probabilities for 2 p.m. Monday through 2 p.m. Saturday:

830pm: #Radar update as #Maria landfalls in #Dominca. Eyewall consolidated possibly by temporary land conv. Distinct jog WNW last hr or so. pic.twitter.com/codbgs7VQi — Philippe Papin (@pppapin) September 19, 2017

Here’s another view:

#Maria is about to make landfall in Dominica as Cat. 5 – first Cat. 5 to make landfall (or track within ~100 miles) of Dominica on record. pic.twitter.com/fxg8YMaHUH — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 19, 2017

And a satellite view from earlier today:

What a hurricane season for GOES-16 to make a debut. pic.twitter.com/rIarcdGOTl — Stephen Eckhardt (@seckhardt) September 18, 2017

Here’s a look at GOES16 ADT estimates today:

#HurricaneMaria & look how the GOES16 ADT estimates have climbed over the last 6 hrs! & estimated winds are on the low side! #Maria @UWSSEC pic.twitter.com/XFjeW4RCdk — Jeremy Smith (@WX_Overlord) September 19, 2017

And a look at pressure measurements:

The dropsonde released in #Maria's eye measured a pressure of 929mb, but with ~40 kt winds. Likely closer to 925-926mb in reality. pic.twitter.com/gTZss4hE1S — Levi Cowan (@TropicalTidbits) September 18, 2017

Taken at 9 pm, hIgh resolution image of #Maria, at the start of landfall on #Dominica pic.twitter.com/b58EefGTGw — Antigua Met Service (@anumetservice) September 19, 2017

And here’s a map of Lee, Maria, and Jose and where they are in the Atlantic: