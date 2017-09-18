Hurricane Maria St. Lucia: Projected Track & Forecast

NHC/NOAA

Hurricane Maria continues to gain strength as it moves through the Caribbean and is now a Category 3 hurricane. The island of St. Lucia has already prepared for the hurricane, which is striking it right now. St. Lucia is under a hurricane warning and experiencing rain today.

St. Lucia is among the islands under a hurricane warning. This means that “hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.”

The 2 p.m. ET public advisory from the U.S. National Hurricane Center reports that Maria is 45 miles (70 km) east-northeast of Martinique. It is moving at 10 mph (17 kmh) and has maximum sustained winds of 125 mph (200 kmh). This means it is a category 3 hurricane. It is expected to strengthen to a category 4 by the time it reaches Puerto Rico.

#Maria spaghetti plot shows devastating blow to Virgin Islands, Leeward Islands & Puerto Rico. US impact not 100%. pic.twitter.com/B0H5UGAudD — Tyler Sebree (@TylerWLIO) September 18, 2017

“The potential for a life-threatening storm surge, accompanied by large and destructive waves, has increased for the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico,” the NHC notes. “Life-threatening flash floods and mudslides from heavy rainfall are expected across the Leeward Islands, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.”

The St. Lucia Times reports that the St. Lucia Meteorological Services predicts heavy showers, winds and thunderstorms on the island Monday. Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to pay attention to forecasts and alerts.

there was only 1 spaghetti noodle showing Irma going thru SWFL, now Maria wants to make full blown spaghetti pasta w 2 noodles going to SWFL pic.twitter.com/hEpIBazmC9 — Molly Cunningham (@bythecurrents) September 18, 2017

Thankfully for residents of St. Lucia, the island was not greatly affected by Hurricane Irma, but it is in the path of Maria. St. Lucia is already bracing for a major storm. Deputy Prime Minister Lenard Montoute ordered all schools, businesses and government offices to close indefinitely, until an all-clear is given, reports Nation News. The nearby island of Dominica also cancelled school and closed government offices.

St. Lucia, which has been independent from the U.K. since 1979, has a total area of 616 sq km, according to the CIA World Factbook. It has an estimated population of 164,994. It lies 767 km southeast of Puerto Rico.