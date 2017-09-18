Hurricane Maria St. Kitts & Nevis: Projected Track & Forecast

NHC/NOAA

Hurricane Maria has intensified to a category 3 hurricane as it moves through the Caribbean on Monday. The two-island country of Saint Kitts and Nevis is in the path of the storm and already under a hurricane warning. Here’s the latest forecast for the country.

The 11 a.m. public advisory from the National Hurricane Center reports that Maria is now a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 120 mph (195 kmh) and is moving at 10 mph (17 kmh). It is 60 miles (95 km) east of Martinique, which is 353 km from St. Kitts and Nevis.

Hurricane Maria strengthened to a hurricane on Sunday afternoon and is expected to still be a Category 3 hurricane by the time it reaches St. Kitts and Nevis. The islands are to the east of Puerto Rico, which is under a hurricane watch. St. Kitts and Nevis are among the islands under a hurricane warning, which “means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.”

While Hurricane Irma left other islands devastated, St. Kitts and Nevis were both lucky. The New York Times predicted that its tourism industry wouldn’t be hurt too much, since both Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport and Vance W. Amory International Airport quickly opened after the storm.

Prime minister Timothy Harris told reporters that St. Kitts was “spared the full brunt” of Irma, but warned that there was still damage to infrastructure.

According to the CIA World Factbook, St. Kitts and Nevis has a population of 52,715 and it the smallest independent country in the Western Hemisphere by population and area. St. Kitts is the larger of the two islands, which are separated by a 3-km-long channel known as “The Narrows.” It gained independence from the U.K. in 1983 and is a member of the Commonwealth realm.