Will Hurricane Maria Hit the U.S. Virgin Islands?

National Hurricane Center

The U.S. Virgin Islands is still recovering from Hurricane Irma and now another storm has set its sights on the Caribbean islands.

Hurricane Maria is expected to hit the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Category 2 storm is intensifying with maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour. Hurricane Maria is currently about 85 miles east of Martinique.

A hurricane warning is in effect for St. Thomas, St. John, St. Croix and Water Island. Here’s the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center:

The center of Maria will move across the Leeward Islands late today and tonight, and then over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

Maria is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches across the central and southern Leeward Islands, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, through Wednesday night.

U.S. Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp released a list of shelters that will be open for Hurricane Maria:

St. Thomas
Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School
Lockhart School
Charlotte Amalie High School
Knud Hansen Complex

St. John
Guy Benjamin School
Bethany Moravian Church

St. Croix
Herbert Grigg Home
Canegata Park
St. Croix Educational Complex

A curfew is in effect from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The U.S. Virgin Islands were hit hard by Hurricane Irma on September 6, with St. Thomas and St. John suffering the most damage. The Category 5 storm packed maximum sustained winds of 185 miles an hour as it continued west over Cuba before heading north across Florida.

