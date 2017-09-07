Will Hurricane Irma Hit Atlanta, Georgia? See Latest Forecasts

Getty

Could Hurricane Irma hit Atlanta, Georgia? It’s far from certain, and the latest forecast does not project hurricane conditions for the city, but the latest forecasting models bring the storm’s potential path very close.

The massive hurricane is projected in the most recent models to shift eastward and north, possibly striking Georgia and/or South Carolina. The 11 p.m. forecast cone from the National Weather Service shows most of Georgia in the possible path of the Category 5 storm.

#Hurricane watches will likely be issued for portions of the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula on Thursday https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/PUhw1n4NJ0 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 7, 2017

The coastal areas of Georgia are most in peril, and, on September 6, the governor issued a state of emergency for those counties (but not Fulton County). The extended forecast for Atlanta did not list any hurricane or tropical storm conditions. See updated radar for Atlanta here. See an hourly forecast here. (Note that Atlanta weather is tracked by the National Weather Service out of its Peachtree City office.)

In fact, Atlanta was preparing to welcome evacuees.

The Latest Irma evacuees can camp at Atlanta Motor Speedway #TODAY https://t.co/Ii8P3lfBKX pic.twitter.com/3XeCREdBEu — The Truth 24 US (@TheTruth24US) September 7, 2017

Watch Irma’s path here.

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center was still focused on potential impacts on Florida, which were also increasing.

Be aware that forecasting models are just that; they’re projections, and no one knows for certain what the hurricane will do.

Spaghetti models have also captured this new path.

This is the extended forecast for Atlanta:

“Overnight (September 7)

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.”