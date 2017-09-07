Will Hurricane Irma Hit Atlanta, Georgia? See Latest Forecasts

Could Hurricane Irma hit Atlanta, Georgia? It’s far from certain, and the latest forecast does not project hurricane conditions for the city, but the latest forecasting models bring the storm’s potential path very close.
The massive hurricane is projected in the most recent models to shift eastward and north, possibly striking Georgia and/or South Carolina. The 11 p.m. forecast cone from the National Weather Service shows most of Georgia in the possible path of the Category 5 storm.
The coastal areas of Georgia are most in peril, and, on September 6, the governor issued a state of emergency for those counties (but not Fulton County). The extended forecast for Atlanta did not list any hurricane or tropical storm conditions. See updated radar for Atlanta here. See an hourly forecast here. (Note that Atlanta weather is tracked by the National Weather Service out of its Peachtree City office.)
In fact, Atlanta was preparing to welcome evacuees.
Watch Irma’s path here.
The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center was still focused on potential impacts on Florida, which were also increasing.
Be aware that forecasting models are just that; they’re projections, and no one knows for certain what the hurricane will do.
Spaghetti models have also captured this new path.
This is the extended forecast for Atlanta:
“Overnight (September 7)
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Monday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.”
