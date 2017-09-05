Hurricane Irma, Boston & New England: Latest Track & Forecast

National Weather Service

Hurricane Irma is a powerful Category 5 storm with 185 mph winds. However, what effect, if any, could the hurricane have on Boston, Massachusetts?

According to The Boston Globe, the storm’s danger to New England depends on its trajectory and, on September 5, that was too hard to predict. No one’s ruling out a potential New England path, but it depends on a lot of unknown variables, including how strong it would still be if it ever got there.

“Long-range forecasts indicated Irma likely would curve to the northwest beginning late Monday and skirt to the north of the islands in the eastern Caribbean on a path that could potentially take it to the U.S. East Coast, but it was too early to make a definitive prediction,” reported WCVB-TV. “StormTeam 5 said if the hurricane is going to make an East Coast impact, it would happen early next week, based on the current track of the storm.”

The initial danger is to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the storm then likely proceeding to Southern Florida, including the Florida Keys, where evacuation orders were issued on September 5. It’s what the storm does at that point that is full of unknowns, including for Boston. Let’s put it this way: Bostonians should watch the forecasts, but it would be a lot more perilous to be sitting in Florida or Puerto Rico right now.

This is the storm’s path on the evening of September 5. The question is: After hitting south Florida, as appears likely in most of the models, will it go over the Gulf, back out to sea, or clip north?

“We know Irma is going to continue in a general westward movement the rest of the week. We also know eventually it’ll take a turn to the north. The precise timing of the turn is critical to how the United States is affected. If the turn occurs early enough, the storm could move along the coastline and not hit any land,” The Globe reported. “If the change in direction occurs just south of Florida, the storm could move through that state and then head north along the coast affecting multiple regions, even New England. The storm would weaken dramatically along the way but still create issues here sometime late next week.”

#Irma is the strongest #hurricane in the Atlantic basin outside of the Caribbean Sea & Gulf of Mexico in NHC records https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/P8ebbQJR4k — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

There are other models that don’t show the storm having much effect on New England.

There are other models that don't show the storm having much effect on New England.

Potentially catastrophic #Irma churning towards the Leeward Islands; 180 mph, 931 mb pres, moving W at 14 mph; via GOES-16, prelim/non-op pic.twitter.com/Suw6x0zyel — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 5, 2017

There is a flash flood watch in portions of Massachusetts for September 6-7. The hazardous weather outlook for Boston made no mention of Irma on September 5, and there was no hurricane watch in place for the city, Massachusetts or New England.

Track Irma’s progress here.

Here’s the extended forecast for Boston from the National Weather Service on September 5:

“Tonight (September 5)

Increasing clouds, with a low around 69. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. Patchy fog after 9pm. Low around 66. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1pm, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 74. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind around 8 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 75.”