Hurricane Irma in Charleston County, South Carolina: Photos & Videos of the Flood Damage

Hurricane Irma hasn’t only impacted the U.S. in Florida, it’s also ravaged parts of Charleston County, South Carolina.
The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon issued a flash flood emergency for Charleston County, as the tide reached well over 7.5 feet in Charleston Harbor and combined with heavy rainfall from the storm to overtake the downtown Charleston area.
“Areas from Calhoun Street south to the Battery are severely flooded and travel into the downtown Charleston area is not advised,” The NWS said in an alert. “The flash flood emergency is set to last until 8:15 p.m.”
Irma, which reached a Category 4 level as it made landfall in the Florida Keys early Sunday morning, brought winds topping out at 130 mph and torrential rainfall to much of the southeastern U.S. While Irma’s strength has since dissipated to tropical-storm level, it’s killed 37 people in the Caribbean, seven in the U.S. and left almost 6 million Floridians without electricity.
In South Carolina, Charleston County felt the effects of the storm on its coastal region. Flooding levels have already exceeded those from Hurricane Matthew, a Category 5 storm that struck the area in 2016.
Numerous streets in the county have been closed due to the flooding and officials are asking the public to take extreme caution.
The Associated Press reported that almost 200,000 customers are without eletricity across the state, with over 46,000 of them coming from Charleston County.
On Friday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the evacuation of residents on coastal barrier islands due to a predicted storm surge because of Irma. The areas had been under a storm surge watch and tropical storm watch since Saturday, and they increased to warnings Monday.
“The southernmost coast of South Carolina is expected to experience a storm surge from 4-6 feet above ground level, with the greatest chances for serious flooding occurring on Monday,” McMaster said during a Friday press briefing. “This is also complicated by higher than normal tides due to the full moon and by strong, tropical-force winds.”
Here are some remarkable photos and videos from the flooding in Charleston County:
