Hurricane Irma in Charleston County, South Carolina: Photos & Videos of the Flood Damage

Hurricane Irma hasn’t only impacted the U.S. in Florida, it’s also ravaged parts of Charleston County, South Carolina.

The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon issued a flash flood emergency for Charleston County, as the tide reached well over 7.5 feet in Charleston Harbor and combined with heavy rainfall from the storm to overtake the downtown Charleston area.

A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued for Charleston County. Portions of CHS Peninsula are being closed down. Travel is unadvised! #SCwx — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 11, 2017

“Areas from Calhoun Street south to the Battery are severely flooded and travel into the downtown Charleston area is not advised,” The NWS said in an alert. “The flash flood emergency is set to last until 8:15 p.m.”

Irma, which reached a Category 4 level as it made landfall in the Florida Keys early Sunday morning, brought winds topping out at 130 mph and torrential rainfall to much of the southeastern U.S. While Irma’s strength has since dissipated to tropical-storm level, it’s killed 37 people in the Caribbean, seven in the U.S. and left almost 6 million Floridians without electricity.

In South Carolina, Charleston County felt the effects of the storm on its coastal region. Flooding levels have already exceeded those from Hurricane Matthew, a Category 5 storm that struck the area in 2016.

Area rivers beginning to respond to #Irma rains. These locations forecast to flood by late tonight/early tomorrow AM. #GAwx #SCwx pic.twitter.com/dHgnK21E4M — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 11, 2017

Numerous streets in the county have been closed due to the flooding and officials are asking the public to take extreme caution.

From @IOPCity: majority of the IOP roads are impassible due to flooding. Residents should shelter in place and stay off the roads. #chsnews — Charleston County (@ChasCountyGov) September 11, 2017

Charleston Police is asking citizens to avoid downtown Charleston until flooding subsides and conditions improve. #chsnews #chswx #chstrfc — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) September 11, 2017

The Harbor River has flooded over the Sea Island Parkway (U.S. 21) at Cougar Drive on Lady's Island. The roadway is closed. pic.twitter.com/l501y2uKCo — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) September 11, 2017

The Associated Press reported that almost 200,000 customers are without eletricity across the state, with over 46,000 of them coming from Charleston County.

On Friday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the evacuation of residents on coastal barrier islands due to a predicted storm surge because of Irma. The areas had been under a storm surge watch and tropical storm watch since Saturday, and they increased to warnings Monday.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Charleston SC, North Charleston SC, Mount Pleasant SC until 8:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/7i18yebf6K — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 11, 2017

“The southernmost coast of South Carolina is expected to experience a storm surge from 4-6 feet above ground level, with the greatest chances for serious flooding occurring on Monday,” McMaster said during a Friday press briefing. “This is also complicated by higher than normal tides due to the full moon and by strong, tropical-force winds.”

Here are some remarkable photos and videos from the flooding in Charleston County:

Waves breaking over the wall at the Battery in downtown Charleston. 🌊💨 #Irma🌀 pic.twitter.com/XsN9r5rJaJ — Trooper Bob_SCHP (@TrooperBob_SCHP) September 11, 2017

WATCH: High winds and severe flooding near Waterfront Park in downtown Charleston, South Carolina (Via Patrick Spoon) pic.twitter.com/5DZ84KMNff — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 11, 2017

Let’s get it Charleston is the ocean pic.twitter.com/iNBn9j6dYs — JUUL DRUNK (@howcoolibealot) September 11, 2017

WATCH: Video shows heavy flooding in downtown Charleston, South Carolina. (Via Diane Koehler) pic.twitter.com/lSVhLYZrsT — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 11, 2017

A county employee sent us this photo of River Road and Main Road. Don't drive through flooded streets. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/YYfbS6sgHj — Charleston County (@ChasCountyGov) September 11, 2017

DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON: Flooding, garbage floating, limbs down. Very dangerous road conditions @DanielleLive5 @Live5News pic.twitter.com/ItGaWPHAfY — Carter Coyle Live 5 (@CarterCoyleWCSC) September 11, 2017

Video of flooded White Point Garden in Downtown Charleston. Source: Corey Lemay #chsnews #chswx pic.twitter.com/RC6ATdA6xB — Live5News (@Live5News) September 11, 2017

Charleston outside Roper Hospital pic.twitter.com/eAm4p4i2eA — Guitar mama (@sizzelita) September 11, 2017