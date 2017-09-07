Hurricane Irma Charleston, South Carolina: Sept. 6 Forecast & Path

Getty

The latest Hurricane Irma forecast models for September 6 now show that South Carolina, including Charleston, might be in the path of the monster hurricane. Hurricane conditions are now listed as possible on Sunday by the National Weather Service forecast for Charleston.

See the September 6 evening forecast here:

South Carolina’s governor on September 6 declared a state of emergency for South Carolina, saying the hurricane now “may pose a significant threat to the state.”

“The National Hurricane Center has determined from forecast models that the State of South Carolina may be impacted by Hurricane Irma,” the governor wrote. “I have been advised that Hurricane Irma, and the associated wind, heavy rain, flash flooding, and severe weather, to include tornadoes, may pose a significant threat to the State of South Carolina.”

The governor also ordered that “the South Carolina Emergency Operations Plan be placed into effect.” He ordered the activation of South Carolina National Guard at the the discretion of officials. Read the governor’s full September 6 statement here:

JUST IN: @henrymcmaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina ahead of #HurricaneIrma's potential landfall #scpol pic.twitter.com/MNIkIre1NX — Jamie Lovegrove (@jslovegrove) September 6, 2017

The storm is unpredictable, though, and no one knows its path for certain.

Georgia’s governor has also declared a state of emergency in the following counties along the coast: Bryan, Camden, Chatham (where Savannah lies), Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh.

GFS model is predicting #Irma will make landfall in the United States between Savannah and Charleston pic.twitter.com/JtKB4vmGtB — Colin Sullender (@shiruken) September 6, 2017

Here’s the evening forecast cone from the National Weather Service, showing how the path has expanded to Georgia and South Carolina, while still threatening Florida:

Track the hurricane's path here.

See updated Charleston weather here. See updated Charleston area radar here. See satellite infrared maps for Charleston. Get an hourly forecast for Charleston here.

Here's a close up radar view of Cat 5 Hurricane #Irma to NE of #PuertoRico Eye is clearly visible. https://t.co/jwLK96qUuN pic.twitter.com/1dQzdLdqfR — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 6, 2017

The latest update from the Charleston weather office reported on September 6: “Impacts associated with Hurricane Irma are expected this weekend into early next week. It is still too early to pin down the magnitude of the impacts as there remains uncertainty with the track the hurricane will take and how strong it will be as it approaches the Southeast United States. Everyone across Southeast South Carolina and Southeast Georgia, especially those in hurricane prone areas, should have a hurricane plan in place and continue to monitor the latest forecasts from the National Hurricane Center. Rip Currents: Long period swells generated by approaching Hurricane Irma will persist into early next week. These swells will enhance the risk for powerful and dangerous rip currents at area beaches into early next week as Irma draws closer to the region.”

There was no mandatory evacuation for South Carolina on September 6.

Spaghetti models can provide further insight on the storm; the latest are generally showing it’s shifted to the east (which could be better news for Florida), while then charting a course toward Georgia and South Carolina.

See a September 6 PowerPoint on the local impact of Irma here. Note that the information in it could change because the hurricane remains unpredictable.

This is the latest detailed forecast for Charleston from the National Weather Service:

“Tonight (September 6)

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 65. East wind around 6 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

Hurricane conditions possible. A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 82.