Hurricane Irma in Charlotte, North Carolina: Video & Photos of the Storm & Damage

Now that Hurricane Irma has come and gone through the southeastern United States, the focus turns to assessing the damage from the storm.
Irma, which made landfall in the Florida Keys on Saturday night as a Category 4 storm, left at least eight people dead in the U.S. and almost 6 million customers without electricity. There have been reports of massive damage caused by the storm — primarily in the southern Florida area — and flooding has taken its toll on some areas outside of Florida.
In Charleston County, South Carolina, residents felt the effect of a massive storm surge. The city of Charleston was placed under a flash flood warning Monday as water flooded the historic streets of the city. Also on Monday, authorities also reported the first death in S.C. when a 57-year-old man in Abbeville County was cleaning the mess of downed trees around his home and a large branch fell on top of him.
While Irma didn’t directly hit North Carolina, some areas are cleaning up the mess from strong winds and torrential rains.
One of those areas is in Charlotte, where the powerful winds tore down multiple trees and power lines on Monday. Irma was a tropical storm when it left Florida and was downgraded to a tropical depression Monday night. A wind advisory was in effect for the Charlotte area until 4 a.m. Tuesday as winds howled at speeds of 15-25 mph with gusts touching upward of 40 mph.
According to WSOC-TV 9 News, Duke Energy has reported “thousands” of power outages across the Charlotte area. Emergency crews were out in the area surveying the damage as of Tuesday, and placed red tape around downed trees and power lines. Some roads in the area were closed Tuesday as crews cleaned up the mess.
Here are some photos and videos of the damage caused by Irma in the Charlotte area:
Leave a Reply