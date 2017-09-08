Disney World’s EPCOT Cancelled Food & Wine Festival Events for Hurricane Irma

Getty

EPCOT, one of the four Walt Disney World theme parks, hosts some of the resort’s best events, including the annual Food and Wine Festival in September. Unfortunately thanks to Hurricane Irma, some events for this year’s festival have already been cancelled.

The Food and Wine Festival started on August 31 and runs through November 13, 2017. According to ChipAndCo, the Sunday, September 10 “What’s Cooking With” event with chef Alex Guarnaschelli has been cancelled.

The Mix It, Make It, Celebrate It! sessions for Monday, September 11 and Tuesday, September 12 have also been cancelled.

Disney World has not made any decisions on closing EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios because of Irma. However, the resort announced that the Blizzard Beach water park will be closed on Friday and Saturday. The Sunday Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween party was cancelled, as was the Saturday Night of Joy event at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground will also be closed, beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Guests should call (407) 939-5277 for more information. If you have tickets for any of the above events, you can call (407) 939-7818 by January 31, 2018 or email ticket.inguiries@disneyworld.com.

The 11 a.m. forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Irma over Central Florida from Sunday into Monday morning. Hurricane watches are now in effect for “North of Jupiter Inlet to the Flagler/Volusia County Line” and “North of Bonita Beach to Anclote River.” Hurricane warnings are in effect for “Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach,” Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee and Florida Bay.

According to Disney’s hurricane policy, the resort will waive change or cancellation fees if a hurricane warning is issued for the Orlando area or your place of residence within seven days of your arrival if you’ve booked a Walt Disney Travel Company Magic Your Way vacation package or room-only reservation through Disney. The company notes that if you’ve booked a trip through a third-party, you’ll need to contact the third-party to change your vacation.