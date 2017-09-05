Hurricane Irma Atlanta, Georgia: Projected Track & Forecast

National Weather Service

Hurricane Irma is now a Category 5 storm with 185 mph winds. However, what are the chances that the dangerous storm will hit Atlanta or other areas of Georgia?

The National Weather Service’s Atlanta office released this video update on September 5:

“It has quite a ways to go before it impacts any of the local area,” the NWS representative says in the video of the hurricane. “The trends have been, earlier in the week, for this state…to affect Carolinas. But the trends have been more westward now… the question will be whether it goes out to the Gulf, out to sea or up the spine of Florida.”

He said the range of possibilities is tightening, providing more confidence in the track of the storm, but there still remains variance. Where it goes after the Florida straits is unclear but “it’s trending somewhere toward the State of Georgia, which concerns us. As far as the timing goes…we’re not looking until Saturday morning for some of the main effects to move into the Gulf and Florida…we’re not looking for our area until maybe Sunday night or Monday, if the state were to indeed affect the State of Georgia. So we have some time, but we would like everyone to use this time accordingly to prepare.”

He said that NWS officials have become more concerned over time that the storm could strike Georgia instead of going out over the Gulf. He said it’s “pretty much a guarantee” that there will be strong winds across the State of Georgia. There could be significant power outages, he said.

The NWS hazardous weather outlook for Atlanta, Georgia and the surrounding area, said on September 5 that the forecast for Wednesday through Monday reads: “Increased chances of precip expected Sunday and Monday as hurricane Irma nears the southeastern U.S. There is still some uncertainty with track of Irma, but it is possible to see some impacts by the beginning of next week.”

Here’s the extended forecast for Atlanta, Georgia:

This is the detailed extended forecast for Atlanta, courtesy of the National Weather Service:

“This Afternoon (September 5)

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 10 mph.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 7pm and 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 56.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 61.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 73.”