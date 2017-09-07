Hurricane Irma Myrtle Beach: Sept. 6 Forecast & Path

Getty

South Carolina’s governor on September 6 declared a state of emergency for South Carolina, saying that Hurricane Irma now “may pose a significant threat to the state.” What’s the forecast for Myrtle Beach?

As of the evening of September 6, the National Weather Service was projecting the possibility of tropical storm conditions for Sunday night in Myrtle Beach. In contrast, the NWS was projecting possible hurricane conditions for Savannah, Georgia and Charleston, South Carolina. The forecasts are just that; no one is certain which direction the unpredictable hurricane will take, but recent forecast models show that it may turn north along the eastern coast of Florida before heading into South Carolina and/or Georgia. Some models do show Myrtle Beach within the cone of the hurricane’s possible path.

Irma maintaining category 5 status. Cone of uncertainty now includes #myrtlebeach pic.twitter.com/CBvrco1gmM — Jamie Arnold WMBF (@jamiearnoldWMBF) September 6, 2017

There are multiple scenarios possible.

“The National Hurricane Center has determined from forecast models that the State of South Carolina may be impacted by Hurricane Irma,” the governor wrote. “I have been advised that Hurricane Irma, and the associated wind, heavy rain, flash flooding, and severe weather, to include tornadoes, may pose a significant threat to the State of South Carolina.”

The governor also ordered that “the South Carolina Emergency Operations Plan be placed into effect.” He ordered the activation of South Carolina National Guard at the the discretion of officials. Read the governor’s full September 6 statement here:

JUST IN: @henrymcmaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina ahead of #HurricaneIrma's potential landfall #scpol pic.twitter.com/MNIkIre1NX — Jamie Lovegrove (@jslovegrove) September 6, 2017

Here’s the evening September 6 forecast cone for Irma from the National Weather Service:

From the National Weather Service:

Check updated Myrtle Beach radar here. Note that Myrtle Beach’s weather is tracked out of the Wilmington, North Carolina office of the National Weather Service.

Here are the latest Key Messages for #Irma advisory 31 https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/ITcfpoJnvJ — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 6, 2017

Check the hourly forecast here. Check the satellite infrared map for Myrtle Beach here.

Second GFS run in a row that has #Irma curving Florida. This has a Category 5 landfall north of Myrtle Beach in South or North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/PKHwwEMof0 — Kris Hanson (@krishansonRCF) September 5, 2017

Keep updated on the Irma forecast cone path here.

Time to prepare for Irma #MyrtleBeach! Visit https://t.co/XKruAS1Bc7. or other sites for info. "Better safe than sorry" #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/7BMtNlFaLE — Davis & Massey Ins. (@DavisMasseyIns) September 6, 2017

The latest hazardous weather outlook for the NWS office handling Myrtle Beach reported on September 6 for the upcoming days: “Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Swells from Hurricane Irma will create a prolonged period of dangerous beach conditions in the form of numerous strong rip currents and rough surf mid and late week. Powerful Hurricane Irma should be approaching the United States this weekend, but it is too early to project its exact track and its impacts on the area, if any. Remain diligent and have a plan ready in case future tracks for Irma change.”

Here’s the NWS detailed forecast for Myrtle Beach on September 6:

“Tonight (September 6)

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 61. North wind around 6 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.”