Hurricane Irma Orlando Damage: See Videos & Photos of Aftermath

Twitter/Orlando Mayor

Hurricane Irma arrived in Orlando, Florida and left behind deaths and a trail of damage.

“At least two people were killed during the storm in Orange County,” the Orlando Sentinel newspaper reported. “About 900,000 homes and businesses were still without power Monday night in five Central Florida counties, and residents came outside after hours indoors to find downed trees blocking streets and damaging homes and cars.”

More than 200 people were evacuated from the Orlo Vista neighborhood after it flooded, the newspaper reported.

Here are some of the videos and photos that have been posted of the storm’s Orlando damage aftermath:

Appreciate @OrlandoFireDept and @OrlandoPolice for their efforts to not only keep our community safe, but also help us recover after #Irma. pic.twitter.com/xwzZf2OF8L — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) September 12, 2017

Winter Garden lost an iconic symbol of its citrus past when #Irma’s winds took down a historic water tower Monday https://t.co/6jVj0WkVEB pic.twitter.com/ycqMONEASh — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) September 12, 2017

Aufräumen nach Hurrikan #Irma. Feuerwehr zersägt umgestürzte Bäume. Alex sagt, großes Glück, dass Baum knapp neben Haus aufgeschlug #Orlando pic.twitter.com/aMjcX2gTMK — Torsten Teichmann (@TeichmannARD) September 12, 2017

Taking late night downtown Orlando strolls! #SES337 Assessing the damage from Irma pic.twitter.com/dlL68q0y0r — Samantha Day (@Sam_Day7) September 12, 2017

@Broncos I couldn't leave Orlando due to Irma. So sent my sister instead #BeatTheChargers pic.twitter.com/7srJ4fALgN — Darin Juhnke (@jhawkdarin) September 12, 2017

A night and a day in the life of Orlando firefighters as Hurricane Irma relief efforts get underway https://t.co/UEl4GyfNiF pic.twitter.com/1TI7jQjwwd — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) September 12, 2017

Alligators and HurricaneIrma Irma Orlando 2017: https://t.co/KpgQ5Hs5qa via @YouTube — Lemar لمر (@LemarnewsAf) September 12, 2017

The forecast in Orlando was listed as “mostly sunny” for Tuesday, a welcome sight on the forecast map for Orange County, which was dealt the unexpected blow from the hurricane.

This is the forecast for Orlando as of September 12 from the National Weather Service:

“Overnight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. West southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North northwest wind around 5 mph.”