Irma Spaghetti Models: Sunday Path Map Update [Sept. 10]

South Florida Waste Management District

Hurricane Irma’s eye was moving over Key West as of about 8 a.m. on Sunday, and, after that, its projected path of the past day was holding in the forecasting models: The hurricane was expected to make another landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida, probably in the area around Naples.

The storm made its first landfall in the U.S. on Cudjoe Key at 9:30 a.m.

The recent spaghetti models from the morning of September 10 show the southwestern danger and path. The South Florida Waste Management District releases updated spaghetti models on its page. Here’s the Sunday morning plot:

That’s pretty consistent from the evening before. The key difference: The plots are affecting more of the southwestern Florida peninsula, and it’s a little less tight.

You can also see Sunday morning spaghetti models from the National Center for Atmospheric Research here and from Cyclocane, which has spaghetti models here and other hurricane real-time trackers, like radar, here.

It’s widely believed that the hurricane will land in southwestern Florida in the area between Sarasota and Naples, perhaps Marco Island, Fort Myers area, Port Charlotte, and possibly even Tampa (which is next in the path at any rate). Spaghetti plots for Sunday make that point.

That one green spaghetti just makes it look like someone's PISSED Irma's not hitting the east coast pic.twitter.com/SlISyeOH0t — Mira@hurricane hell (@mousewaifu) September 10, 2017

In addition to spaghetti models, there are many real-time trackers that offer satellite maps, radar, and other methods to track Hurricane Irma’s path in real time. You can see a roundup of the best sites to do so here.

TODAY'S TRACK 9-10-17 Here is the latest map for the Hurricane. EVANSVILLE area will see the remnants of the Hurricane IRMA on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/ovH1cWhsbC — EVV_EMA82 (@EVV_EMA82) September 10, 2017

The National Hurricane Center doesn’t use spaghetti models. It uses forecast cones. Here’s the Sunday morning cone:

Check out this way of visualizing the hurricane’s path:

PBS has an updated map with the storm’s path also.

That news was announced by the National Hurricane Center, which wrote, “Hurricane #Irma makes landfall at Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys.”

Three keys – Cudjoe, Big Pine Key and Summerland Key – were in the eye of the hurricane on Sunday morning.

Big Pine Key, Summerland Key and Cudjoe Key in the eye of Hurricane #Irma. Do not venture outside https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb @NWS @NOAA pic.twitter.com/0qlPQqG7Zi — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2017

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center gave this information about the hurricane’s location:

SUMMARY OF 800 AM EDT…1200 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…24.5N 81.5W

ABOUT 20 MI…30 KM ESE OF KEY WEST FLORIDA

ABOUT 110 MI…180 KM S OF NAPLES FLORIDA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…130 MPH…215 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NNW OR 330 DEGREES AT 8 MPH…13 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…929 MB…27.43 INCHES