Irma Tracker Live: Find the Hurricane’s Real Time Location

Hurricane Irma made its first U.S. landfall in Cudjoe Key on Sunday morning, and continued to churn toward southwestern Florida, where, at 2 p.m., Sunday it was expected to make a second landfall imminently.

The hurricane was 5 miles from Marco island off Florida’s southwest coast and only 19 miles from Naples. It was expected to make landfall in Naples within the hour. Everglades City was also in great peril. At 2 p.m. Sunday, the hurricane was at this location:

LOCATION…25.6N 81.8W

ABOUT 35 MI…55 KM S OF NAPLES FLORIDA

ABOUT 70 MI…115 KM S OF FT. MYERS FLORIDA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…120 MPH…195 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…N OR 350 DEGREES AT 12 MPH…19 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…936 MB…27.64 INCHES

People on the western coast – in cities like Tampa, Fort Myers, and St. Petersburg in particular – were also watching the forecasts with great concern, but the entire State of Florida, and even Georgia, were in peril from the massive storm, to differing degrees.

The storm’s location changes by the second, obviously. How can you track the storm in real time with maps, satellites, and the like? There are a lot of great resources where you can get the most updated real-time images right now.

Here are some of the best sites you can use to track Irma in real time:

National Hurricane Center & National Weather Service

Big Pine Key, Summerland Key and Cudjoe Key in the eye of Hurricane #Irma. Do not venture outside https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb @NWS @NOAA pic.twitter.com/0qlPQqG7Zi — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2017

These are the sites that the news media most heavily rely on, and they’ve got constant updates on the storm. NHC also has updated satellite imagery. Here’s another look.

At 2 p.m, NHC reported of the storm’s location:

The National Weather Service also has a page with updated, thorough information on Irma. This is a great resource page from NWS that has a lot of real-time imagery, maps and the like. If you click on the “threats and impacts” tab, you can see maps you can customize for different areas of Florida to see local projections for things like wind speed and rainfall. Don’t forget to click through the other tabs at the top of the page at that link, such as for satellites, if you are looking for real-time movement of the hurricane.

Here’s a real-time U.S. infrared.

You can also search for any community in the U.S. in the National Weather Service page and get updated real-time maps for the weather in the area. For example, here’s Tampa. Just enter city, state or zip code in the top left box.

NOAA

#GOES16 captured this geocolor loop of #Irma making landfall in the Florida Keys this morning. Latest Irma info @ https://t.co/cSGOfrM0lG pic.twitter.com/12Ia3CLbHR — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 10, 2017

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has some pretty stunning imagery of the storm. NOAA also has a data exploration tool. You can even map the historical tracks of all hurricanes here.

See colorized infrared images of the storm that you can update with your cursor.

The Weather Channel & CNN

The Weather Channel has an interactive hurricane tracking real-time map.

CNN has an Irmer tracker too.

Cyclocane & Weather Underground

Combining some plots from #NOAA and "Cyclocane" to give an idea of #HurricaneIrma her track. pic.twitter.com/pdIVJcfKDA — Sjoerd Groeskamp (@SjoerdGroeskamp) September 8, 2017

Cyclocane has a lot of real-time maps including satellite and spaghetti models. The Cyclocane site will also give you data such as the storm’s current status.

Weather Underground also offers a lot of real-time maps.

South Florida Waste Management District

This government site has a regularly updated spaghetti model of the storm’s path. See the map here.

UW-Madison & National Center for Atmospheric Research

Storm surge flooding can happen fast — very fast. This @ncargis animation shows just how much flooding can occur in only 12 minutes. #Irma pic.twitter.com/IJRFNdvRKj — NCAR & UCAR Science (@AtmosNews) September 8, 2017

NCAR’s Tropical Cyclone Guidance Project has a lot of real-time data and maps, including spaghetti models, here.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is also doing real-time tracking. Click on the yellow hurricane symbol for Irma to see more at this page.

Local TV

Some local TV stations have live feeds you can watch. Here’s one.

CBS Miami is live in the thick of things.

If you’re looking for live radar videos and feeds, here’s a good round up: