Is Charleston, South Carolina Evacuating Because of Hurricane Irma?

South Carolina’s governor has declared a state of emergency as Hurricane Irma shifts to the east and some models are projecting it will hit the state. However, is Charleston, South Carolina evacuating?

As of the 10:30 p.m. on September 6, the answer was no, there is not a mandatory evacuation for Charleston or anywhere else in South Carolina. That information is time specific, and it could always change.

“It is a precaution. It is not an order for evacuation. I repeat. This is not an order for mandatory evacuation,” the governor, Henry McMaster, stressed as he declared the state of emergency. “This is a state of emergency…something is likely to happen, and we need to get prepared.”

The state of emergency allows emergency management officials “to begin execution of our state Hurricane preparedness plan on the state and local level. It also allows the National Guard to preposition resources and move people… in anticipation of evacuation, probably of the low country, and in anticipation of landfall of the hurricane,” he added.

The governor repeated: “I will say again. I am not ordering an evacuation at this time. But we will do that at the appropriate time when and if it gets here.”

Irma update: South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency, calling it a "precaution" and "not a mandatory evacuation." — NPR (@NPR) September 6, 2017

The governor retweeted a comment saying as much to stop rumors from spreading.

Forecast models show Hurricane Irma “may pose a significant threat” to South Carolina, the governor’s state of emergency declaration for the State of South Carolina said.

BREAKING: South Carolina governor declares State of Emergency ahead of potential impacts from #Irma. NOT an evacuation order, though. #SCwx pic.twitter.com/Uo27jFwQWn — Beth Carpenter (@B_Carp01) September 6, 2017

Check out the South Carolina evacuation route map here.

This is the state’s map of Charleston evacuation routes. You can see the maps for other South Carolina cities here.

Here is the text version of the South Carolina evacuation routes.

Authorities suggested that people stock up on supplies, like bottled water.

We recommend 2 gallons of water per person per day for at least 3 days. One gallon for drinking, one gallon for sanitary needs. #Irma pic.twitter.com/kDPXBqybWP — SCEMD (@SCEMD) September 5, 2017

You can watch the South Carolina governor’s September 6 press conference here:

The latest Hurricane Irma forecast models for September 6 now show that South Carolina, including Charleston, might be in the path of the monster hurricane. Hurricane conditions are now listed as possible on Sunday by the National Weather Service forecast for Charleston.

South Carolina is now in the forecast cone. That doesn’t meant the hurricane will strike it. It might. It’s a projection, and the storm is unpredictable.

