Is Daytona Beach Evacuating Because of Hurricane Irma?

Getty

As Hurricane Irma moves closer to Florida, Daytona Beach and Volusia County officials have told residents to prepare for the worst. However, mandatory and voluntary evacuations have not been ordered yet. Still, it is important for residents to be familiar with the evacuation zones and routes, and shelters. Volusia County schools will be closed on Friday and Monday.

In addition to the map below, you can click here to enter your address to find which evacuation zone you are in.

Irma continues to batter islands in the Caribbean as it moves west towards Florida. The 8:00 a.m. ET public advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami reported that the hurricane is still a Category 5, with sustained winds at 180 mph. The 8:00 a.m. projection has the hurricane reaching South Florida by Sunday morning and moving over Florida through Monday night. It could potentially make landfall in South Florida.

Volusia County Evac by Daniel S Levine on Scribd

Officials in Daytona Beach and Volusia County began warning residents to get prepared on Tuesday. WNDB reports that Volusia County Emergency Management Director Jim Judge told residents to get flashlights, batteries, radios and other supplies prepared. He said that residents also should pay attention to the latest updates. You can call the Volusia County hotline at 866-345-0345.

The City of Daytona Beach will have city offices open on Friday, September 8. The EOC (Emergency Operations Center) will open at 8 a.m. Saturday. Sandbags are available for free at the Public Works facility at 950 Bellevue Avenue and in the parking lot on the SE corner of Orange & Jean.

The specific locations for shelters in Volusia County have not been released, but the county website notes that it has 33 locations which will open under particular storm conditions. For directions to shelters, you can call the Volusia County School Board at (386) 226-7852 or (386) 943-7626. The Volusia County School Board and Votran also provide free public transportation to shelters, with pick-ups at all regular Votran stops.

Volusia County spokeswoman Joanne Magley told the Daytona Beach News-Journal late Wednesday that the county is “coordinating that announcement based on the location and intensity of the storm along with the determination when the shelters will open.” Once the information is available, this post will be updated.

Here’s what Volusia County officials recommend bringing to a shelter:

Special dietary food, snacks or comfort food, water or other non-alcoholic beverages

Bedding: pillow, blanket, etc. – general population shelters do not provide cots, so a comfortable beach chair and sleeping pad are recommended

Ear plugs

Extra clothing.

Medications and medical supplies.

Oxygen supplies or arrange with your oxygen company to deliver to the designated SpNS oxygen shelter.

Toiletry items.

Flashlight and batteries.

Diapers, infant and elderly/disabled necessities.

Time occupier such as books, magazines, games or cards. If you only have minutes to pack, grab these items:

Medical supplies: prescription medications, eyeglasses and dentures.

Disaster supplies: flashlight, batteries, radio, first aid kit, bottled water

Clothing and bedding: a change of clothes and a sleeping bag or bedroll and pillow for each household member

Car keys and keys to the place you may be going (friend’s or relative’s home)

Florida residents can also use FloridaDisaster.org/GetAPlan to prepare hurricane plans for your family or business.