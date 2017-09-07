Is Fort Lauderdale Evacuating Because of Hurricane Irma? [UPDATE]

National Hurricane Center

As Hurricane Irma gets closer and closer to southern Florida and the mainland United States, many are wondering if Fort Lauderdale and Broward County will extend the evacuation orders. The storm is currently located at latitude 20.7 N, longitude 70.4 W as of 2 p.m. It’s moving west-northwest at 16 mph and is expected to continue this course of the next couple of days, the National Hurricane Center reported. Maximum sustained winds are at 175 mph, a drop from its original 185 mph, but still at catastrophic levels. Irma is forecast to either be a Category 4 or 5 over the next couple days.

Here’s what we know so far.

Broward County Is Evacuating in Some Areas

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for all residents in Broward County living east of Federal Highway (U.S. Route 1) and in low-lying areas, starting noon on Thursday, ABC 10 reported.

You should know your evacuation zone in case additional mandatory evacuations are issued. To see if you’re in the evacuation zone, you can click here to find a larger PDF of the evacuation zone map.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said in a press conference on Tuesday:

If you live in an evacuation zone, determine when and where you will evacuate to. Going to stay with family outside the evacuation zone is the best choice since shelters only provide for vacant needs.”

If you’re going to a shelter, make sure you have items to keep you comfortable, like bedding, snacks, water, and medicine. If you take a pet to a pet-friendly shelter, register it online first.

Sen. Marco Rubio said that all preparation and evacuations should be finished by Friday.

Looks like Brita filters and coconut water are the closest you can get to H2O at this Publix in Fort Lauderdale Florida. #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/PL9ZYXc9Hf — Rachel Rollar (@RachelRollar) September 6, 2017

Gov. Scott said they are moving fuel into the state to address the shortages that many have noticed. Only take as much fuel as you need, and use apps like GasBuddy or Waze to help you determine what stations have fuel.

The emergency hotline for residents in Broward County is now open. Residents can call 311 or 954-831-4000.

Floridians are asked to visit FloridaDisaster.org/GetAPlan to plan ahead for the storm.

If you’re in Broward County and want to stay updated, text ALERTBROWARD to 888-777.

If you experience a power outage, notify Florida Power & Light at 800-468-8243 or at FPL.com.

Local Evacuation Shelters

Here’s a list of general population shelters in Broward County:

Coconut Creek Lyons Creek Middle School

4333 Sol Press Blvd.

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Coconut Creek Monarch High School

5050 Wiles Rd.

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Coral Springs Coral Glades High School

2700 Sportsplex Dr.

Coral Springs, FL 33065

Davie Fox Trail Elementary School

1250 Nob Hill Rd.

Davie, FL 33324

Fort Lauderdale Rock Island Elementary/

Atlantic Technical (Arthur Ashe)

1701 N.W. 23rd Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Pembroke Park Watkins Elementary School

3520 S.W. 52nd Ave.

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

Lauderdale Lakes Park Lakes Elementary School

3925 N. State Rd. 7

Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319

Miramar New Renaissance Middle School

10701 Miramar Blvd.

Miramar, FL 33025

Miramar Everglades High School

17100 SW 48TH CT

Miramar, FL 33027

Pembroke Pines Silver Trail Middle School

18300 Sheridan St.

Pembroke Pines, FL 33331

Pembroke Pines West Broward High School

500 NW 209 Ave.

Pembroke Pines, FL 33029

Plantation Plantation Elementary School

651 N.W. 42nd Ave.

Plantation, FL 33317

Pompano Beach Pompano Beach High School

600 N.E. 13 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Weston Falcon Cove Middle School

4251 Bonaventure Blvd.

Weston, FL 33332

A pet friendly shelter is located at Millennium Middle School at 5803 NW 94th Ave. in Tamarac, Florida, but pre-registration is required. Service animals are allowed in general population shelters as long as they meet federal requirements.

Details About Hurricane Irma & Fort Lauderdale

Key Messages on Hurricane #Irma as of 11 am AST/EDT: pic.twitter.com/YVTRLsLRkV — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 7, 2017

According to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the threat of impacting Florida is continuing to increase. A hurricane watch has been issued for south Florida, the Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee, and Florida Bay. By later today, this watch area will be expanded most likely.

Here is the latest forecast track on #Irma pic.twitter.com/bavWshQGT2 — 7 Weather (@7Weather) September 7, 2017

Irma’s track doesn’t tell you enough. Check out this map for the probably of tropical storm force winds in your area:

Don't focus on the exact track of #Irma. There is a high probability of trop storm and hurricane conditions well away from the center. pic.twitter.com/U1rwqtANCP — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 7, 2017

The National Hurricane Center shared this graphic showing the most likely arrival time for tropical storm force winds. This isn’t the worst of the hurricane, it’s just the time you’ll start feeling the hurricane. Hurricane force winds will extend outward about 60 miles from the center of a hurricane, while tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 185 miles from the center.

For south Florida, that looks like Saturday morning or Saturday evening at the latest.

Hurricane watches will likely be issued for parts of FL today. TS winds expected to arrive in south FL and the Keys on Saturday #Irma pic.twitter.com/l6WkxYet6P — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 7, 2017

As of 11:30 a.m., according to the NHC, the following watches and warnings had been issued for the South Florida area.

CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– A Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch have been issued for Coastal Broward, Coastal Collier, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Far South Miami-Dade, Inland Collier, Inland Miami-Dade, Mainland Monroe, and Metro Miami-Dade

– A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Broward, Inland Palm Beach, Metro Broward, and Metro Palm Beach * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– A Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Coastal Broward, Coastal Collier, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Far South Miami-Dade, Inland Collier, Inland Miami-Dade, Mainland Monroe, and Metro Miami-Dade

– A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Glades, Hendry, Inland Broward, Inland Palm Beach, Metro Broward, and Metro Palm Beach Hurricane Irma is forecast to move west northwest across the

Bahamas today and into Friday, before impacting South Florida this

weekend and into early next week. The main concerns for South Florida

at this time are the potential for destructive winds and life-

threatening storm surge. The main window of concern for Hurricane Irma

impacts is early Saturday morning through Monday. Additional concerns exist for flooding rains, isolated tornadoes,

significant beach erosion and surf, coastal flooding, and life-

threatening rip currents. At this time, all interests in South Florida should continue to

closely monitor the progression of Hurricane Irma. Continue to remain

informed with the latest information and forecasts. All interests in South Florida are urged to complete hurricane

preparations by the end of the day Friday.

Read the full warning, including potential impacts, here.

Residents are urged to be vigilant and stay tuned to local weather forecasts.